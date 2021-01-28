Haryana: Former 3-time MLA leaves BJP over farm laws

Rampal Majra alleged the Red Fort incident was part of a conspiracy to defame the farmers. (Twitter: @MajraRampal)

Extending support to protesting farmers, former Haryana Chief Parliamentary Secretary Rampal Majra Thursday quit the BJP. A three-time former MLA from Kalayat constituency of Kaithal district, Majra had joined the saffron party ahead of 2019 Assembly polls leaving the Indian National Lok Dal of former chief minister Om Prakash Chautala.

Majra did not announce his future plans as of now but hinted that he may join a “like-minded” party. Majra alleged the Red Fort incident was part of a conspiracy to defame the farmers. “Many photos have made it clear the persons responsible for the Red Fort incident were close to those who are in power. It was the duty of the government to prevent such an incident. The security agencies must have made adequate security arrangements,” Majra said.

He also accused the ruling BJP of making efforts to divide the protesting farmers by levelling baseless allegations against them. “The farmers were demanding implementation of the Swaminathan Commission report to ensure profitable prices of the crops but the government introduced these anti-farmer laws. No organisation had demanded such farm laws. After introduction of these laws, the mandi system will collapse and will end the facility of minimum support price (MSP) of crops. The permission for unlimited storage of food items will lead to black marketing and ultimately hike prices of these commodities,” Majra added.