Haryana: Form a ministerial panel, resume resume talks with farmers, Dushyant to PM

Chautala had earlier offered to act as a mediator between the farmers and the central government. (Express Photo by Jasbir Malhi)

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala Saturday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to resume talks with the farmers protesting against the Centre’s three farm laws at Delhi borders for the past nearly five months.

There has been no dialogue between the Centre and the protesting farmer unions after the last round of talks nearly three months ago on January 22.

“Our ‘Annadattas’ are on roads at Delhi border, agitating in respect of newly enacted three farm laws of the central government. It is a matter of concern that such agitation is going on for more than hundred days,” Chautala wrote in a letter to the Prime Minister.

Chautala said he believes every problem has a solution by way of mutual discussions. “The earlier discussion between the central government and farmers’ union brought a few solutions to the concerns raised by Samyukta Kisan Morcha. In this regard, a team consisting of three to four senior cabinet ministers may lead the delegation for resuming talks with farmers so as to bring an amicable conclusion in this issue,” he wrote in the letter dated April 15.

Chautala had earlier offered to act as a mediator between the farmers and the central government.

Chautala’s letter comes after Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar urged farmers to call off their protest and return home in view of the second Covid-19 wave.

“Farmers are protesting at several places. It is their democratic right. But there is a fear of contracting coronavirus…This is not the right time to protest…I appeal to the farmers to withdraw their movement on humanitarian grounds. If they have to protest, they can do it when the situation improves,” Khattar had said.

Earlier, Home Minister Anil Vij too had written to Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, saying talks with peasants should be resumed to resolve the issue. Vij had said he was concerned as a large number of farmers were sitting on Haryana’s borders amid a surge in Covid-19 cases in the state.

For over two months, BJP and JJP leaders in Haryana, including CM, Chautala and their Cabinet colleagues, are facing protest by farmers outside their residences and in their respective constituencies and even at places where they are scheduled to hold any official or private functions.