Haryana forest department to recommend Sultanpur lake and Bhindawas lake for Ramsar wetland sites

The Haryana Forest and Wildlife Department will recommend two wetlands under its jurisdiction to be declared as Ramsar site, which is a wetland recognised as a site of international importance under the Ramsar Convention, in February. The two wetlands to be recommended by the department are Sultanpur Bird Sanctuary near Gurgaon and Bhindawas Lake is situated in Jhajjar district.

The development came in the wake of the central government’s decision to recommend 10 Indian wetlands for recognition as Ramsar site last year. The decision was taken during the 13th Conference of Parties to the Convention of Migratory Species and Wild Animals held at Gandhinagar in Gujrat.

Haryana PCCF, VS Tanwar said, “The state government has decided to send across the names of two wetlands for declaration as Ramsar sites. We have completed all the groundwork. The two wetlands are well protected sites. Migratory birds visit these wetlands every year. Besides that, the two wetlands have all the characteristics required for them to be declared as Ramsar sites. The state has only two wetlands. The proposal will be sent to the central government, which will further push it for consideration before the Ramsar Secretariat at Gland in Switzerland.”

Sultanpur wetland,l spread across 1.21 sq km, is situated in Sultanpur National Park. Besides a den for residential birds, the wetland hosts a number of migratory birds who arrive in September from far away cold places.

Bhindawas lake is situated in an area of 4.11 sq km and is also a recognised bird sanctuary by the central government.

Haryana Conservator of Forest ML Rajvanshi said, “Wetland is a habitat for flora and fauna and Ramsar wetland is of international importance. There are strict criterias for wetlands to be declared as Ramsar sites. The governing authorities make the wetland at par with the required criterias. The wetlands support the vulnerable, endangered or critically endangered species. There should be abundant availability of food for different species. There should be water through out the seasons, along with proper arrangements for tackling abundance of water in the wetland, in case of heavy rains or flood.” At present, India has 42 Ramsar sites.

The Ramsar Convention is a multinational treaty signed in 1971 at Ramsar city of Iran.