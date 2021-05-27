Haryana floats global tenders for 1 crore vaccine doses, 15,000 Amphotericin-B injections

A beneficiary receives a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination drive for specially-abled, at Ambience Mall in Gurugram, Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (PTI Photo)

The Haryana Medical Services Corporation Limited, Wednesday, floated two global tenders for 1 crore Covid-19 vaccine supplements and 15,000 vials of Amphotericin-B injections that are used in treatment of black fungus.

Health Minister Anil Vij said, “The Union government is regularly supplying Covid vaccines that are benefitting people of the state. Although the Union government is providing these vaccine doses to all the states without any discrimination, but if more vaccine is available by way of global tenders, then the state will be able to vaccinate all its people, sooner”.

“Situation of Covid-19 is constantly improving in Haryana, but the state government does not want to leave any stone unturned when it comes to health of people. Therefore, we have invited tenders for Corona vaccine and 15,000 vials of Amphotericin-B injection used in treatment of black fungus. The number of Corona infected people are also declining in the state, while the recovery rate has improved,” Vij added.

Several states that earlier floated global tenders for the vaccines have already faced a setback as the manufacturers had emphasised that they would only interact with Government of India and supply it and not directly to the states.

Talking about the state government’s decision to distribute Coronil and other Ayurvedic medicines, Vij said, “Allopathy and Ayurveda are two different disciplines, which are contributing in the present situation. Besides this, Haryana has a separate Department and Ministry for Ayush that focuses on Ayurveda. I hold portfolios of both the departments, which are contributing towards preventing the spread of Corona. No medicine, including Coronil can be forcefully administered to anyone. Many people follow Ayurveda and moreover the government has also established Sri Krishna Ayush University in Kurukshetra”.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, on Wednesday, directed officials concerned to ensure that every BPL family gets the benefits of welfare schemes especially announced during the ongoing Covid-19 at the earliest. He presided over a review meeting of the schemes and took detailed information about Covid patients.

The government also decided to organise vaccination camps for officers and employees working in the ‘Haryana Civil Secretariat’ in Sector-1 and the ‘New Haryana Civil Secretariat’ in Sector-17, Chandigarh and issued a order in this regard.