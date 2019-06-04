Toggle Menu
Haryana fixes auto fares for Gurgaon, Faridabad

The night charges will be applicable at 25 per cent between 11 pm to 5 am. The waiting charges have been fixed at Rs 30 per hour or part thereof, subject to a minimum of 15 minutes stay.

The fares to be charged within the municipal limits of Gurgaon and Faridabad from now on will be Rs 12 for first 1 km (upon downing of the meter) and thereafter Rs 8 for every additional kilometer.

Haryana Transport Department has fixed fares chargeable by the auto rickshaw operators/drivers in Gurgaon and Faridabad. The notification was issued by Dhanpat Singh, Additional Chief Secretary (Transport).

The fares to be charged within the municipal limits of Gurgaon and Faridabad from now on will be Rs 12 for first 1 km (upon downing of the meter) and thereafter Rs 8 for every additional kilometer.

The auto rickshaw drivers will also charge Rs 7.50 as extra-luggage charges. But they will not be allowed to charge any money for a shopping bag or a small suitcase.

The fares are inclusive of all taxes/toll etc. and no other amount can be charged by the operators of auto rickshaws and the passengers will be carried as per the registered capacity of the auto rickshaws.

The fare meter will be digital meter conforming to Bureau of Indian Standards/ Accounting Information System, certified by weight and measure department and duly calibrated in due course of time, said the notification.

