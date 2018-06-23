Haryana: Five monuments to be taken under state protection

Manohar Lal Khattar Manohar Lal Khattar

The Haryana government has decided to take five monuments in Nuh district in Mewat region under state protection for their conservation as per the provisions of Punjab Ancient Historical Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1964.

An official spokesman said Friday that Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has approved a proposal in this regard, adding that the monuments which would be taken under state protection included Ghasera Fort, Old Tehsil Building at Nuh, Kotla Mosque in Kotla village and Chhatris and Kuan at Meoli village.

According to the official statement, the Ghasera Fort, in Ghasera village, 14 kilometers from Nuh city on Nuh-Sohna road was ruled by Bahadur Singh Bargujar, a Rajput chief of 11 villages. He was killed in 1753 by the famous Jat king Surajmal of the then Bharatpur State after Jats conquered the Ghasera fort, after which the Jats turned to Delhi by defeating Mughal king Ahmad Shah Bahadur and occupied the Red Fort there in 1754. Ruined walls and a grand entrance show that Ghasera was a historical village, built by stones and lakhouri bricks with lime surkhi mortar.

The Old Tehsil Building is located in main road of Nuh. In 1861, the District of Gurgaon was re-arranged into five tehsils namely Gurgaon, Firozpur Jhirkha, Nuh, Palwal and Rewari. Thereafter, in 1872-73, the building of the Tehsil Nuh was constructed by the British over an area measuring 14 kanal 8 marla situated within the revenue estate of Nuh and this building is a rich part of the heritage of Mewat. It is a single storied brick building comprising 30 rooms.

The Kotla Mosque is 6.5 kilometers from Nuh city in the Kotla village. The red sandstone and grey quartzite tomb has inscriptions on the ruined gateway, dating it to 1392- 1400. The mosque is a square structure on a raised platform. The exterior surface is simple and the interior is curved with red sandstone and the openings with jaalis (perforations).

There are two chhatris (canopies) and a kuan (well). Meoli village is located in Nuh Tehsil of Mewat district, about seven kilometers from sub district headquarter Nuh and seven kilometers away from district headquarter Mewat at Nuh. The ancestral villages of the Deharwal Meos were at Meoli which was colonised by Mewa Singh. Mewa Singh was the head of fifty-two khorei (settlements). The term Dehrawal was derived from Dehar which comprised the low lying area near the Kotla Lake in the Nuh region.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App