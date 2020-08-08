Haryana: FIR against infringement of land at Bitna village in Pinjore

The land has been carved in violation of Section 7(i) of the Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Area Act 1975. (Representational) The land has been carved in violation of Section 7(i) of the Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Area Act 1975. (Representational)

In an FIR filed by the District Town Planner against infringement of government land by a private housing group, Indu Dogra, a resident of Dilshad Garden, an area in New Delhi has been named as the prime accused.

The FIR filed by enforcement officer of DTCP wing of Panchkula, called the colony ‘illegal,’ having carved out an unauthorised colony over land falling in revenue estate of Bitna village.

The land has been carved in violation of Section 7(i) of the Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Area Act 1975.

The aforesaid land belongs to Indu Dogra while falling within urban area of Pinjore, Kalka.

“The Section 7(i) of Act 1975 prohibits sub division of land for carving out the colony. The above-named offender has thus violated 7(i) read with section 2(c) of Act, of 1975 by sub dividing land for the

purpose of colony. The offender is deliberately continuing with the contravention of provision of Act of 1975,” read the FIR.

The violation of the said section is a punishable offence with imprisonment up to three years.

“Therefore, you are requested to get the unauthorised colonisation being done by the above-named offender stopped immediately and register an FIR against the above named offender as well as other offenders whose name gets associated with the above referred offence during course of investigation. You are also requested to keep vigil in this area and surrounding area and bring any instance of unauthorised colonisation to the notice of under signed,” the FIR further stated.

Woman among two booked for criminal conspiracy, illegal confinement

Mohali: Police booked two people including a woman for allegedly outraging a woman’s modesty and criminal conspiracy.

The two accused were identified as Randeep Singh and Pinky. They have not been arrested yet.

The complainant told the police that she had gone to Panchkula with her two daughters to pay obeisance on August 1, where she met a sewadaar. The woman said she requested the sewadaar to help her as she did not have a place to stay.

“The sewadaar gave me a phone number of a woman, I contact the woman following which she came to pick me from Panchkula with her driver and took me to her flat in Sector 108. As I entered the room, a man was already sitting there. He outraged my modesty and I somehow escaped from the spot with my daughters,” the complainant alleged.

Acting on the complaint, Sohana police booked Randeep Singh and Pinky under sections 354 (outraging modesty of a woman), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code IPC).

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.