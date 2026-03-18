Haryana financially much stronger than Punjab: Saini

Rejecting the Opposition’s “looming debt crisis” claim, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said on Tuesday that a comparison with Punjab clearly shows Haryana’s financial position is “significantly stronger and more balanced”, and that a false narrative is being deliberately spread to mislead people.

During the discussion on the Haryana Budget in the Assembly, the chief minister said in 2004-05, when the Congress had governments in both Haryana and Punjab, Haryana’s total budget stood at Rs 15,526 crore. “In contrast, Punjab’s budget was Rs 25,627 crore; meaning, at that time, Punjab’s budget was significantly larger than Haryana’s,” he said.

Turning to the government debt figures for the same period under the Congress’s regimes, Saini said, “Haryana’s total debt amounted to Rs 17,347 crore, which represented approximately 112 per cent of its budget. Conversely, Punjab’s total debt stood at Rs 37,796 crore, amounting to roughly 147 per cent of its budget. This implies that even then, Punjab’s financial position was under greater strain compared to that of Haryana.”