Haryana figure for first 11 days: 16 lakh tonne wheat procured, `432 crore paid

About 16 lakh metric tonne (MT) of wheat has been procured in Haryana in the first 11 days since procurement started on April 1. Of the total, about 15 lakh MT has been procured in Ambala, Faridabad, Kaithal, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Palwal, Panipat, Sonipat and Yamunanagar districts. An official spokesperson said that of the total wheat procured so far, about 4.45 lakh MT has been lifted by the Centre and Rs 431.86 crore has been transferred to the bank accounts of farmers for selling their crops at MSP.

The official added that for the convenience of farmers, the state government has issued guidelines to the Deputy Commissioners for smooth procurement of wheat in the mandis. He added that farmers have started bringing their crop as per facility provided to them in e-kharid software to select time for bringing crops to the mandis.

Portal launched to redress grievances

Haryana Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare minister JP Dalal on Tuesday launched a portal to redress farmers’ complaints under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, which was implemented in the state in 2016. He said that after registering a complaint, they will be given a ticket number, through which they will be able to track the status of their complaint.

Under this scheme, about 82.59 lakh farmers got their crops insured from Kharif 2016 to Kharif 2021, of which an insurance claim amount of Rs 5,139 crore was distributed to 20.80 lakh farmers till Kharif 2021. Farmers got an additional benefit of Rs 300 to 400 crore, by paying a premium of Rs 1,500 crore.