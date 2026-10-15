Exams, medical tests, 3-month training. Then they learnt there were no FCI jobs

The accused allegedly demanded Rs 14 lakh for supervisor posts, Rs 12 lakh for clerical posts and Rs 8 lakh for peon posts in the FCI. (Image generated using AI)

A government recruitment racket where Rs 2.41 crore was allegedly collected from at least 11 job seekers by staging written examinations, hospital medical tests, police verification procedures and a three-month training programme has come under the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) scanner, with the agency booking eight accused from Haryana in the case.

According to the FIR registered on September 30, unemployed youths were promised jobs in the Food Corporation of India (FCI) and other government institutions, and amounts ranging from Rs 7 lakh to Rs 14 lakh were collected from individual candidates.

The accused allegedly recreated the entire recruitment process. Candidates appeared for written examinations using OMR answer sheets at centres in Sondhapur village in Panipat, near the bus stand in Jind, and in Fatehabad, as per the FIR. They allegedly underwent medical examinations at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi and police verification. The candidates allegedly also went through three months of ‘training’ at an FCI godown in Sirsa district after being issued forged appointment letters.