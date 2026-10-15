Exams, medical tests, 3-month training. Then they learnt there were no FCI jobs

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A government recruitment racket where Rs 2.41 crore was allegedly collected from at least 11 job seekers by staging written examinations, hospital medical tests, police verification procedures and a three-month training programme has come under the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) scanner, with the agency booking eight accused from Haryana in the case.
According to the FIR registered on September 30, unemployed youths were promised jobs in the Food Corporation of India (FCI) and other government institutions, and amounts ranging from Rs 7 lakh to Rs 14 lakh were collected from individual candidates.
The accused allegedly recreated the entire recruitment process. Candidates appeared for written examinations using OMR answer sheets at centres in Sondhapur village in Panipat, near the bus stand in Jind, and in Fatehabad, as per the FIR. They allegedly underwent medical examinations at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi and police verification. The candidates allegedly also went through three months of ‘training’ at an FCI godown in Sirsa district after being issued forged appointment letters.
The CBI has so far identified 11 alleged victims in connection with the racket, which reportedly operated between August 2023 and 2025.
The alleged fraud came to light after Sandeep Saini, a resident of Sondhapur village in Panipat, lodged a complaint with the CBI, alleging that he had been cheated of Rs 14 lakh. According to his complaint, in August 2023, an acquaintance from his village, Rajinder Bairagi, allegedly introduced him to Krishan, describing him as his relative.
Saini told the CBI that Bairagi and Krishan claimed that Rameshwar Dass, whom they described as a senior leader and head speaker of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), was Krishan’s elder brother and resided in Amritsar. They allegedly claimed that Dass had entrusted Krishan with the responsibility of mobilising youths in Haryana through the RSS network and could arrange government jobs for those who approached them.
Saini alleged that he subsequently met other candidates at an FCI office in Delhi, where he also met Kapil, another accused. Kapil allegedly showed him photographs in which he appeared in a CBI officer’s uniform alongside the then vice-president. Kapil allegedly collected Rs 2 lakh from Saini in the name of processing the application and completing formalities for an FCI job.
According to Saini, Krishan and Kapil then told villagers and Saini’s relatives that they had successfully secured a government job for Saini and could arrange similar appointments for others. Subsequently, several people from Saini’s village and neighbouring villages, including his friends and relatives, allegedly gave the accused money, hoping to get government jobs.
From sham medical examinations to fake FCI appointment letters, Saini detailed how he fell for the fraud, telling the CBI that candidates even received telephone calls for police verification. The accused allegedly took candidates to a premises described as an FCI godown in Sirsa district and made them undergo three months of ‘training’, where a ‘teacher’ trained the candidates from 10 am to 2.30 pm.
The FIR further alleges that the accused conducted sham examinations in Fatehabad, Haryana, and prepared OMR answer sheets to simulate a genuine recruitment examination. Candidates were allegedly assured that their posting details would subsequently be communicated by email.
The accused allegedly demanded Rs 14 lakh for supervisor posts, Rs 12 lakh for clerical posts and Rs 8 lakh for peon posts in the FCI. Saini stated that he paid Rs 14 lakh to the accused.
Kapil’s brother, Sunil, allegedly collected Rs 2 lakh from each candidate in connection with filling out OMR sheets and a further Rs 4 lakh at the purported joining stage after the forged appointment letters were issued.
Saini also expressed apprehension that certain FCI officials and police personnel might have been involved in the alleged conspiracy.
The complaint was verified by Prakash Chand, Deputy Superintendent of Police, CBI, Anti-Corruption Branch, Chandigarh, on September 7, 2026. According to the CBI, the allegations were prima facie substantiated against the named accused and other unidentified private persons and public servants.
On the basis of the allegations, the CBI registered a case under Indian Penal Code charges related to criminal conspiracy, impersonating a public servant, cheating, forgery, etc. The case has been entrusted to CBI Sub-Inspector Sachin Singh for investigation.
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