Haryana: Farmers upstage BJP-JJP MLAs, inaugurate two parks, power department building

While BJP MLA Vinod Bhayana had planned to inaugurate two parks in Hansi on Monday, farmers revealed that both were inaugurated by them on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

Intensifying their opposition against BJP and JJP leaders in Haryana, farmers inaugurated two parks in Hansi town and a power department office in a Hisar village before their scheduled inauguration by legislators of the ruling alliance on Monday.

Bhayana told The Indian Express that both existing parks — Lala Hukam Chand Jain Smriti Park and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Park –were scheduled to be formally handed over to the public on Monday after their renovation by the local civic body recently.

“Foundation stones were installed at both parks on Sunday evening. It gave an impression to the farmers that both will be physically inaugurated by me on Monday, while I had plans to inaugurate both virtually. A small group of farmers midnight inaugurated both parks. We don’t want any confrontation with the farmers as they are also our brothers,” said Bhayana.

Sources said that farmers kept waiting through the day Monday at the spot to stage a protest against the MLA in case he visits the spot.

Around midnight earlier, according to sources, the farmers first undertook a sanitation drive at the spot and then got both parks inaugurated by a priest of a local temple. Local farmer leader Kuldeep Kharad alleged that the MLA wanted a confrontation between the farmers and the administration while the farmers were running their agitation peacefully.

In Hisar, another local farmer leader Sardanand Rajli said the farmers had received information that Barwala’s JJP MLA Jogi Ram Sihag was scheduled to inaugurate an office of electricity department at village Bado Patti. Getting information, farmers reached the spot and kept waiting for the MLA for 3-4 hours.

“When the MLA did not land at the venue, a 75-year-old woman Mandey Devi inaugurated the office. A tricolour was also put up at the foundation stone,” said the farmer leaders.

The farmers kept waiting for the MLA till late Monday evening. Policemen were also deployed there to maintain law and order.

Hisar BJP president Captain Bhupinder, who was earlier OSD to CM, has urged farmers to maintain peace during their agitation adding they should not violate any law during the stir.

Meanwhile, police have lodged an FIR against several farmers in connection with the Jhajjar incident of Sunday where the agitators had uprooted the foundation stone of BJP office soon after state party president Om Prakash Dhankar laid the foundation stone.

State Home Minister Anil Vij confirmed registration of the FIR adding stern action would be taken into the matter.