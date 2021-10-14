Haryana: Farmers stage dharna in Gohana against Khattar as chief guest at function, CM cancels visit

Farmers protesting the three contentious agricultural laws on Wednesday swarmed to Haryana’s Gohana town and staged a dharna there for several hours anticipating that state Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, will attend a function there as the chief guest.

The farmers gathered around Gohana’s sports stadium believing it to be the spot where the CM’s helicopter would land and staged a protest there. They did not move from the site even after officials informed them that the visit had been cancelled. They kept sitting on a dharna till the conclusion of the function that had been organised by the Bhagwan Valmiki Trikaldarshi Society, ahead of Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti, which is scheduled on October 20.

Later in the day, the government claimed that there were no scheduled visits of the Chief Minister to Gohana on Wednesday at all.

In the posters of Wednesday’s event, the Bhagwan Valmiki Trikaldarshi Society had mentioned the name of the Chief Minister as the chief guest for their function.

The farmers, as part of their ongoing agitation against the three contentious farm laws, have announced that they will oppose the Chief Minister if he came to Gohanae town. The farmers who reached the town in their tractor trolleys on Wednesday removed police barricades that had been strategically placed to halt their movement.

A heavy police force was also deployed to maintain law and order in the area. Sources said that the administrative officers tried to convince the farmers not to stage a protest. But the farmers insisted on staging a dharna at the spot. Later, Political Advisor to the CM, Krishan Bedi addressed the event organised by the Bhagwan Valmiki Trikaldarshi Society.

Earlier too, Khattar had been forced to cancel his visit to Kaithal — on Saturday — to attend a programme of the Aggarwal community after farmers had objected to the same.

The protesting farmers then had told the district administration officials that they would not allow the CM’s helicopter to land for the proposed event. “The protesting farmers have said they have no objection if a BJP leader from the community attends the event. Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gian Chand Gupta will attend the event on my behalf,” Khattar had then stated on Friday.