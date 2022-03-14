Haryana farmer’s son appointed MD of agro MNC

Susheel Kumar (41) from Karnal has been appointed as the new Managing Director (MD) of Syngenta India, an agricultural multinational company based in Switzerland.

According to a press release, Susheel was born in a farmer’s family and attained basic education from government schools in Babain and Ladwa, small towns in the Kurukshetra district.

He went on to pursue a bachelor’s degree in agriculture operations and related sciences from Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University in Hisar. He then pursued his MBA in agribusiness management from Symbiosis Institute of International Business, Pune in Maharashtra.