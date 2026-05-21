From cotton to paddy: Why Haryana farmers are changing course

Farmers in Haryana are shifting to cultivating paddy despite the state government providing incentives to grow less water‑consuming crops.

Written by: Sukhbir Siwach
3 min readChandigarhMay 21, 2026 11:50 AM IST
Haryana farmers paddy cottonCotton has become increasingly unviable due to pest attacks, declining Bt‑cotton resistance, and mounting cultivation losses. (Express file photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

Between 2020 and 2025, Haryana’s cropping pattern has undergone a marked transformation. The area under rice cultivation expanded from 1,525.77 hectares in 2020 to 1,867.51 hectares in 2025, while cotton acreage shrank from 719.86 hectares to just 401.05 hectares. This shift reflects farmers’ growing preference for paddy, which offers assured procurement and stable returns. In contrast, cotton has become increasingly unviable due to pest attacks, declining Bt‑cotton resistance, and mounting cultivation losses.

Why is paddy the top choice?

Farmers cite profitability as the main reason for choosing paddy. According to Mandeep Nathwan, president of farmers’ organisation Pagri Sambhal Jatta Kisan Sangharsh Samiti, paddy can generate an income of nearly Rs 80,000 per acre, leaving a profit of about Rs 50,000 even after deducting expenses.

Farmer activist Rakesh Bains from Kurukshetra echoes this view, noting that alternative crops yield only around Rs 50,000 per acre compared to paddy’s Rs 80,000, making rice the more attractive option.

Also Read | Meet this Haryana farmer earning Rs 6.5 lakh per acre growing 5 varieties of watermelon

Which crops have Haryana farmers switched from?

Former Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) scientist Virender Lather explains that farmers have shifted from cotton, maize, jowar, pulses, and oilseeds to paddy in recent years, with cotton losing the most ground.

Bt‑cotton, once resistant to pests like the pink bollworm, has lost its effectiveness as pests have adapted over time. Farmers now spend heavily on pesticides but still face yields as low as two quintals per acre, far below the eight quintals needed for profitability. This leaves them with losses of nearly Rs 15,000 per acre.

What has the government done to promote crop diversification?

Recognising the risks of farmers shifting to water‑intensive paddy, the Haryana government has introduced measures to promote diversification. Under the ‘Mera Pani Meri Virasat’ scheme, farmers receive Rs 8,000 per acre for cultivating less water‑consuming crops such as pulses, cotton, and maize. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini recently announced that Rs 157 crore has been distributed over 2.20 lakh acres under this scheme. Additional incentives include up to an 85 per cent subsidy for micro‑irrigation technologies, rainwater harvesting, and pond construction.

Also Read | Farmers hold protests across Haryana, oppose new Rabi procurement rules

What do experts and farmers suggest?

To encourage sustainable practices within rice cultivation itself, the government offers Rs 4,000 per acre for adopting Direct Seeded Rice (DSR), which uses less water than traditional transplanting. However, experts like Virender Lather argue that the incentive is too low to change farmer behaviour and even suggest banning traditional paddy cultivation to restore Haryana’s falling water table. Farmers, meanwhile, stress that better marketing and procurement facilities for alternative crops are essential if diversification is to succeed.

Sukhbir Siwach
Sukhbir Siwach
facebook

Sukhbir Siwach's extensive and in-depth coverage of farmer agitation against three farm laws during 2020-21 drew widespread attention. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
May 21: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments