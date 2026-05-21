From cotton to paddy: Why Haryana farmers are changing course

Between 2020 and 2025, Haryana’s cropping pattern has undergone a marked transformation. The area under rice cultivation expanded from 1,525.77 hectares in 2020 to 1,867.51 hectares in 2025, while cotton acreage shrank from 719.86 hectares to just 401.05 hectares. This shift reflects farmers’ growing preference for paddy, which offers assured procurement and stable returns. In contrast, cotton has become increasingly unviable due to pest attacks, declining Bt‑cotton resistance, and mounting cultivation losses.

Why is paddy the top choice?

Farmers cite profitability as the main reason for choosing paddy. According to Mandeep Nathwan, president of farmers’ organisation Pagri Sambhal Jatta Kisan Sangharsh Samiti, paddy can generate an income of nearly Rs 80,000 per acre, leaving a profit of about Rs 50,000 even after deducting expenses.