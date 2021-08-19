Haryana farmers protest BJP-JJP leaders’ photos on PM Ann Yojana wheat bags

A group on farmers Wednesday staged protests against the display of photos of the BJP and JJP leaders on bags of wheat being distributed to the poor under PM Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana in Haryana. At some places, they blackened the posters of the scheme and at other places, they burnt the empty bags of wheat.

The Haryana government is providing 5-kg wheat per family member to about 27 lakh families free of cost under the scheme. On Wednesday, when a team of officials reached Dumarkhan Kalan village in Jind district’s Uchana constituency to distribute the grains, the farmers raised questions over the display of photos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on the wheat bags.

Dumarkhan Kalan is the native village of senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Birender Singh while Dushyant Chautala represents Uchana in Haryana Vidhan Sabha.

Azad Palwa, the Jind district president of Bharatiya Kisan Union, accused the BJP-JJP leaders of playing with the emotions of people with such tactics. “The bags in which the wheat has been packed are costly.

Such expenditure was made only to use them as a tool of publicity. Otherwise, the wheat could have been packed in normal bags. We are opposing the wastage of public money and publicity stunts by the BJP-JJP leaders. We will burn effigy of PM Modi in Uchana on Thursday to oppose the photos of BJP-JJP leaders on these bags. The farmers will stage protests on the issue in other villages too,” Palwa said.

Farmer Balwant Chopra, who was part of the protest, said: “If you wish to distribute food grains, just do it. What is the point in advertising it? If you want votes, do good work and control inflation.”

Another farmer Sunil Baddowal said: “We will oppose such publicity stunts, but we are not against these schemes.” Sources said, the farmers staged similar protests in some other villages too.

Dushyant Chautala had earlier said that the Haryana government has emerged as a well-wisher of the underprivileged during the Corona period. “Lakhs of underprivileged families of the state could neither work as daily wagers nor take up small jobs during this period. To ensure that the people from the economically weaker sections of the society, like road dwellers, rag pickers, hawkers, rickshaw pullers and migrant labourers don’t face scarcity of food and in view of the pro-poor approach of the PM, ‘Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana’ was started from April 2020. Under this Scheme, 5-kg wheat per member was provided free of cost to the poor. In view of the increasing Corona cases this year, the scheme was again started from May so that unprivileged people did not have to sleep empty stomach. The duration of the scheme has been extended till Diwali”.