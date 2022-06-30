Haryana farmers plan village-level panels to educate people on Agnipath scheme

A panchayat of youths and farmers held in Lajwana village of Haryana’s Jind district Wednesday resolved to form village-level committees in the state to educate people against the central government’s Agnipath scheme.

The panchayat was held after a 60-km foot march by a group of youths and farmers over the past three days. After the panchayat, BKU (Tikait) Haryana youth unit president Ravi Azad said they have planned to form 11 or 21-member

committees in each of villages to streamline the agitation and anger of people against the Agnipath scheme. Ravi

Azad said: “The 11-member committees will be formed in small villages while 21-member committees will be for large villages. Youths, ex-servicemen, farmers and majdoors will be part of these committees. They will be responsible to implement the call of agitation in their villages and neighbouring areas in future. The state has nearly 7,000 villages and we have requested all concerned to help in formation of such committees in their respective areas.”

In the panchayat, which was addressed by local farmer leaders, khaps and youth outfits, also decided to undertake two more yatras to further educate the people about alleged adverse impacts of Agnipath scheme. These yatras will be carried out on bikes and cars. First yatra will be undertaken in Bhiwani, Dadri, Mahendragarh and Rewari district while the second yatra will be held in Ambala, Kurukshetra and Kaithal district. The schedule of these yatras will be declared in the next 3-4 days, say the organisers. The panchayat participants also demanded status of shaheed (martyr) to all those youths who have lost their lives during the agitation against Agnipath scheme.