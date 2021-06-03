Haryana farmers milk a success saga with artificial insemination

Intensification of artificial insemination programmes for cows and buffaloes in Haryana is the main contributor for the rapid increase in per capita per day milk production in the past three years, the state’s animal husbandry minister claimed on Tuesday.

Official figures with the government suggested that the per capita per day milk availability has increased from 930 grams in 2016-17 to 1142 grams in 2019-20. Almost twenty years ago, the per capita per day milk availability in Haryana was 646 grams. Apart from artificial insemination programmes, Haryana Animal Husbandry and Dairying Department Minister JP Dalal said, government schemes aimed to promote better rearing of the animals, coupled with awareness drives, have also helped in increasing the milk production.

The minister said, “Haryana is the leading state in artificial insemination programme and most of the cows and buffaloes here have already been covered under it. Earlier, JK Trust was undertaking the artificial insemination programme as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR). But now our department officials offer this facility for the farmers at very low prices.”

“With the popularity of artificial insemination programmes, there are only a few bulls left in villages these days. We prepare semen doses from our best bulls for cows. But it takes 3-4 generations in case of low yield animals to fully improve the breed,” added Dalal.

The officials said milk production has increased in the state by almost 2.5 times in past two decades with 82 per cent contribution of buffaloes, 17 per cent of cows and 1 per cent of goats. Milk production increased to 117.34 lakh tonnes at present, from 49.77 lakh tonnes in 2001-02.

In 2020-21, as many as 39.20 lakh animals – 11.41 lakh cows and 27.79 lakh buffaloes – were inseminated under the artificial insemination programme in Haryana. As per the livestock census of 2019, there are 43.68 lakh buffaloes and 19.29 lakh cows in the state. There has been a five times increase in the coverage of buffaloes and cows under the artificial insemination programme in the state during the past 20 years, with data suggesting that just around 8 lakh animals were covered under this programme in 2001-02. The officials say the number of cows has increased in the state while count of buffaloes has witnessed a decline.

According to the officials, Haryana is at second place in per capita per day milk production, after Punjab. Officials say a large number of organised dairies are main contributors for higher milk production in Haryana.