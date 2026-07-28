From one kanal to an annual profit of Rs 20L: Haryana farmer’s medicinal mushroom success

A 57-year-old farmer from Morni Hills in Haryana’s Panchkula district runs VMW Nutraceuticals OPC Pvt Ltd, which produces mushroom spawn (seed), while making and marketing value-added products.

His unit, however, stands on only a kanal (0.125 acres) of land, where he commercially cultivates around eight varieties of medicinal mushrooms.

Virender Bajwan has claimed to earn an annual profit of nearly Rs 20 lakh from just one kanal of land by cultivating mushrooms, especially Ganoderma (Reishi mushroom), and working with a network of farmers through his agri-startup.

His unit houses a building with 12 indoor cultivation halls and a mushroom laboratory capable of producing over 30,000 fully mycelium-run bags every year. These bags can produce up to 1,000 kg of dried medicinal mushrooms annually, he said.