Haryana farmers get ready to attend UP mahapanchayat in large numbers

Across several Haryana villages, hectic preparations are underway for a farmers’ mahapanchayat scheduled to be held in UP’s Muzaffarnagar on September 5 against the three contentious farm laws. Farmer leaders believe it would be biggest event in UP after the launch of farmer agitation nine months ago.

Yamunanagar BKU leader Subhash Gurjar said: “Farmers from Haryana will start moving to UP from September 4 itself. The farmers want to show their unity by holding such a big event. Apart from UP, farmers from Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand will also attend the rally.”

Gurjar added the cavalcade of vehicles will first gather at one place in Haryana before moving to the rally venue.

“One such cavalcade of vehicles will gather at the Kalanaur border of UP on September 5 before moving to Muzaffarnagar,” revealed Gurjar.

A farmer leader from Fatehabad, Mandeep Nathwan, said: “In several villages of Fatehabad district which are nearly 300 km from Muzaffarnagar, meetings are being held to attend the rally. Most of the people from Fatehabad district will go to the mahapanchayat in buses. Many farmers will head to UP in trains too on September 4 itself.”

According to the farmers, there are several reasons for enthusiasm among them for participation in the Muzaffarnagar mahapanchayat. Apart from showing their unity, the other reason is the upcoming Assembly polls in UP. Farmer leaders have already announced to oppose BJP in the polls, if three farm laws are not repealed by then. In this scenario, Haryana farmers want to show support to the farmer leaders of UP.

On January 28, Haryana farmers were the ones who had reacted first of all to the emotional appeal of BKU leader Rakesh Tikait when the authorities had tried to remove farmers from the Ghazipur border. Then roads were blocked at several places in Haryana in the night itself bringing the authorities on backfoot.

Now, even women from Haryana villages are ready to go to UP to attend the farmer mahapanchayat. “We will move to UP on September 4 itself so that we reach the venue early to find a place in front of the stage,” says Sikkim Nain, Jind BKU women wing president.

Another BKU leader from Jind, Azad Palwa, said: “We will take our food with us, though the UP farmers will also be organising bhandaras (community food) for the rally participants. Either they (BJP government) repeal three farm laws or we will give second dose of vaccine in UP polls after giving first done in West Bengal polls. They will face similar fate in Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur too.”

Farmer leaders said the lathicharge on protesters in Karnal has again charged the farmers in Haryana. Soon after the Muzaffarnagar event, they have plans to gherao Mini Secretariat of Karnal to seek action against those officers who had ordered lathicharge on the farmers on August 27.