Haryana: Farmers facing shortage of DAP fertilizer, says Hooda

Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda Wednesday claimed that farmers in entire Haryana including poll bound Adampur are facing the shortage of DAP fertilizer.

In a statement, Bhupinder Singh Hooda said: “When the Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was addressing an election rally in Adampur Tuesday, farmers were waiting for their turn for the fertiliser while standing in long queues nearly 50 meters away from the venue. The situation is such that even after standing in queues for several days, farmers are not getting fertilizers for their crops.”

Nearly two weeks back, Haryana agriculture and animal husbandry minister JP Dalal had stated that there is no shortage of DAP and urea in the state. Dalal had also said: “For upcoming rabi season, about 2.70 lakh metric tonnes (MT) i.e. 54 lakh bags of DAP have been allocated to the state. The agriculture department has made adequate arrangements for the storage of agricultural fertilizers in the state.”