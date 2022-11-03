scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 02, 2022

Haryana: Farmers facing shortage of DAP fertilizer, says Hooda

Nearly two weeks back, Haryana agriculture and animal husbandry minister JP Dalal had stated that there is no shortage of DAP and urea in the state.

Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Haryana Farmers, DAP fertilizer, DAP fertilizer shortage, Punjab news, Chandigarh, Indian Express, current affairsBhupinder Singh Hooda

Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda Wednesday claimed that farmers in entire Haryana including poll bound Adampur are facing the shortage of DAP fertilizer.

In a statement, Bhupinder Singh Hooda said: “When the Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was addressing an election rally in Adampur Tuesday, farmers were waiting for their turn for the fertiliser while standing in long queues nearly 50 meters away from the venue. The situation is such that even after standing in queues for several days, farmers are not getting fertilizers for their crops.”

More from Chandigarh

Nearly two weeks back, Haryana agriculture and animal husbandry minister JP Dalal had stated that there is no shortage of DAP and urea in the state. Dalal had also said: “For upcoming rabi season, about 2.70 lakh metric tonnes (MT) i.e. 54 lakh bags of DAP have been allocated to the state. The agriculture department has made adequate arrangements for the storage of agricultural fertilizers in the state.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- November 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘Hindus as Minority’ or ‘...Premium
UPSC Key- November 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘Hindus as Minority’ or ‘...
Dial 1930, not 112: Bengaluru police in-house set-up to tackle cyber crim...Premium
Dial 1930, not 112: Bengaluru police in-house set-up to tackle cyber crim...
Why Sachin Pilot spoke out: Ashok Gehlot’s frequent barbs, silent Cong hi...Premium
Why Sachin Pilot spoke out: Ashok Gehlot’s frequent barbs, silent Cong hi...
Morbi Bridge Collapse | Bridge cable rusted, not repaired, police tell co...Premium
Morbi Bridge Collapse | Bridge cable rusted, not repaired, police tell co...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 03-11-2022 at 04:27:35 am
Next Story

Day after BJP jibe, Mann says Govt hates Punjabi farmers as they protested farm laws

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 02: Latest News
Advertisement