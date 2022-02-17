Over 8 lakh Haryana farmers to get crop-loss payouts from today: CM Manohar Lal Khattar

The Haryana government released Rs. 561 crore as compensation for 8,95,712 farmers from 866 villages who have suffered crop damage due to heavy rains, waterlogging and insect attacks, and said the payouts would be credited to the beneficiaries’ accounts starting Thursday.

“This amount should be transferred immediately to the accounts of the farmers through direct benefits transfer, and within 11 days, that is by February 28, the compensation work should be completed. Deputy commissioners should also speed up assessment of damage caused to the crops due to heavy rains, waterlogging and insect attacks in the state to ensure that farmers should also get timely compensation,” Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said at a virtual meeting with deputy commissioners. Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala and Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister JP Dalal also attended the meeting.

“Gone are the days when farmers used to wait for years to get compensation. Now the entire system has been made digital and farmers have also started expecting that they would get compensation faster. Therefore all the deputy commissioners should ensure the transfer of payments at the earliest. In the past seven years, various welfare schemes have been run in the interest of farmers. Apart from the Fasal Bima Yojana, the Bhavantar Bharpayee Yojana and the Mukhyamantri Bagwani Bima Yojana have been implemented by the state government to ensure compensation crop losses due to adverse weather and natural calamities,” the chief minister added.