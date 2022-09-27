‘In Haryana, farmers bearing brunt of weather and govt delay in mandi’

The crop of the farmers in Haryana is getting ruined both in the market and in the field, former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda Monday said as his party colleague and senior Congress leader Kumari Selja said the BJP-JJP government in state should compensate the farmers for their loss due to heavy rains within 15 days by conducting a special ‘girdawari’ (revenue survey).

Selja said water had accumulated in the fields due to the rains in the last few days. “There has been major damage to crops including cotton, millet, paddy, moong and sugarcane. Even before this, farmers were facing the brunt of unseasonal rain for the past several seasons. In the last many seasons, the crops of the farmers had been damaged due to rain, but till now the compensation for the crop loss had not been given,” said Selja.

Selja said it was the result of the “anti-farmer mindset” of the BJP-JJP alliance that farmers last week were forced to protest on roads in Kurukshetra to urge the government to purchase paddy immediately.

Meanwhile, Hooda, who visited Karnal’s grain market, said: “The farmer is bearing the brunt of the weather in the field and the government delay (in procurement) in the mandi. Despite repeated demands, smooth procurement of paddy has not started in the mandis. On the other hand, due to heavy rain for three days, the farmers have suffered heavy losses.”

At the grain market, Hooda met the farmers, labourers and arhtiyas (commission agents). The former chief minister also urged the government to find a solution to the agitation called by the arhtiyas. He said farmers and labourers are also facing problems due to the strike, along with the arhtiyas.

Hooda also called upon the arhtiyas to end their fast unto death. Heeding his words, the Congress claims, the arhtiyas ended their fast by drinking juice. Hooda said that the arhtiyas should start the procurement work in the mandis along with the struggle for their demands.