Haryana: Farmer injured in Ambala, protesters say hit by BJP MP’s convoy

A farmer was injured after allegedly being hit by a car that was part of the cavalcade of BJP’s Kurukshetra MP Nayab Singh Saini at Naraingarh in Ambala district of Haryana on Thursday.

The incident took place when the farmers had gathered at Naraingarh after receiving information regarding the arrival of Saini and Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh. The farmers were protesting against the three contentious farm laws.

Saini, meanwhile, has claimed that no person was injured after being hit by his cavalcade, alleging that the protesters attacked his car.

The injured farmer has been identified as Bawan Preet. Sources said the farmer was admitted to a government hospital in Naraingarh and was discharged after primary treatment. The police are investigating the matter.

The farmers have announced to gherao Naraingarh police station on October 10 if action is not taken against the guilty.

The incident comes four days after the Lakhimpur Kheri violence which led to the death of eight people including four farmers in Uttar Pradesh. Minister of State Ajay Mishra’s son is accused of allegedly shooting down a farmer and mowing down three others under his vehicle in Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday.

In a police complaint, the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) said the farmers were showing black flags to the BJP leaders and raising slogans while standing on both sides of the road. The farmers said the incident took place when the minister was leaving the venue. According to the complaint, the driver of an Innova car hit a farmer Bawan Preet when he was standing by a roadside. “He fell at a distance after being hit by the Innova car,” said the farmers.

The BKU has also alleged connivance of the BJP MP into the incident alleging “it was a conspiracy to kill the farmers”. The farmer outfit has sought registration of a case under the charges of attempt to murder against Saini and driver of the Innova. The BKU’s police complaint reads: “The car driver said he has orders to teach a lesson to the farmers like what in Lakhimpur Kheri.”

Refuting the allegations of protesters, Saini said, “I had gone to attend a function of the Saini community in Naraingarh. The policemen told me they (protesters) are marching towards the venue of the function to stage a protest. When we were leaving the venue, they attacked my car. One of them caught hold of my car’s driver after opening the door of the car. Other staff members rescued him. We have lodged a police complaint against them.”