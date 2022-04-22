Haryana farmer fails to repay Rs 11-lakh loan, bank auctions land worth Rs 90 lakh; probe ordered

The farm unions in Haryana have alleged that a nationalised bank auctioned 2.5 acre land worth Rs 90 lakh of a farmer in 2014 when he was unable to repay a Rs 11-lakh loan that he had taken. On April 16 this year, the buyer, reportedly a former minister’s relative with the help of police and local administration, arrived to take possession of the land in Jalala Viran village of Karnal district, but the farmers did not let it happen.

Farmer Rishpal Singh, 55, had taken a loan of Rs 11 lakh from the bank to start a dairy in 2007. His son Gagandeep Singh told The Indian Express: “We had paid more than Rs 2 lakh to the bank in the form of installments. But our financial condition deteriorated when the cows died after the shed where they were housed fell. We did not get any insurance money in lieu of their death. We could not repay the loan.”

With interest and penalties, the total loan outstanding reached Rs 17 lakh. “In 2014, our land was auctioned secretly. No announcement was made in the village,” claimed Gagandeep Singh.

Bhadhur Singh Mehla, a local leader of BKU (Sir Chhotu Ram), said the 2.5 acres of land was sold through e-auction to the relative of a former Haryana minister. Mehla said: “The buyer approached court to take possession of the land. Five days back, when the buyer along with local officials and his lawyer reached the village, the farmers opposed the move. As a result, the process of taking possession has been postponed for the time being.”

Meanwhile, the farmer bodies held a meeting in Karnal and met deputy commissioner Anish Yadav too. They sought an inquiry by an SIT to probe into the circumstances in which the land of the farmer was auctioned “secretly”.

BKU (Mann) leader Rattan Mann said: “We have come to know that the notice for e-auction was published in an English newspaper. The farmer did not come to know about the move at all. When such an important move was taking place, the farmer should have been informed properly. Now, the farmer concerned should be allowed to sell a piece of land so that he can repay the loan at his own.”

With the farmer outfits suspecting a conspiracy in the sale-purchase of farmer’s land, the administration has asked DC Vaishali Sharma to probe the matter within a week.

The DC told The Indian Express: “It will be probed whether due process was followed while auctioning the land of the farmer. If fault on anyone’s part is found, strict action would be initiated.”

Meanwhile, the farmers have planned a dharna in front of Karnal DC’s office after April 28, if the auction of the land is not cancelled or the issue is not resolved by then. BKU leader Rakesh Tikait also attended a Kisan Panchayat over the issue on Wednesday.