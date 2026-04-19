Meet this Haryana farmer earning Rs 6.5 lakh per acre growing 5 varieties of watermelon

A watermelon farmer from Siwah village in Panipat, Ram Pratap Sharma, 63, honoured with the Krishi Rattan Award, has built a remarkable reputation by cultivating five distinct varieties of watermelon. He supplies his produce to families in Gurgaon, Ludhiana, Chandigarh, and Delhi, maintaining close ties with influential households. Firms with online supply chains serving Delhi and Noida are also among his regular buyers.

Sharma, who studied up to the second year of graduation in 1981, contributed for years to his family’s farming and small-scale horticulture before turning full-time to vegetables and fruits in 2011, when polyhouse, polynet, and drip irrigation began to gain ground in the region.

Over time, he developed his own client base, including industrialists and administrators from major cities, who often collect 10–15 kg fruit packs from him to share with their relatives.

“My watermelon is especially in demand from firms engaged in online supply to Delhi and Noida, where fresh fruit is delivered to homes on a phone call,” Sharma told The Indian Express.

In recent years, his watermelons have earned him recognition, with five colour varieties—red, orange, dark yellow, light yellow, and blue. “To ensure good quality watermelon, I procure seed from companies in Thailand and Taiwan at a rate of Rs 1 lakh per kg. For one acre, only 300 grams of seed is required to grow a good crop with 6,000 plants,” Sharma said.

Vegetable farming

Institutions in Panipat that favour his produce often purchase 50–60 pieces at once. Alongside watermelon, he grows nearly 20 vegetables each season, sometimes cultivating two crops simultaneously in the same field, such as kakri (armenian cucumber) with tori (ridge gourd) and karela (bitter gourd). He also integrates fruit crops like guava and dragon fruit into his fields.

A good watermelon crop yields about 100 quintals, sold at an average of Rs 50 per kg. “With these calculations, I sold my produce for nearly Rs 5 lakh, and after spending about Rs 1 lakh per acre, I earn a profit of Rs 4 lakh from one acre. From the same fields, I further earn nearly Rs 1.5 lakh per acre from vegetables like karela, giya, spinach, and carrot, thus fetching a profit of Rs 6.5 lakh per acre annually,” Sharma explained.

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This year, he devoted 1.5 acres to watermelon, leaving 4.5 acres for other vegetables and fruits, focusing on spinach and fenugreek, while guava, peach, and pomegranate are among his preferred fruit crops.

His farm’s proximity to National Highway‑44, connecting Delhi to Chandigarh, is a major advantage.

“It takes just four minutes to deliver vegetables and fruits from my field to the Panipat mandi, ensuring fresh produce reaches customers and wholesale shopkeepers,” Sharma said. To keep his clientele satisfied, he prepares vegetables and fruits in advance, packed in 10–15 kg bundles, ready on a phone call.

“If a farmer puts in honest effort, he can easily earn Rs 2 lakh per acre annually from vegetables, coupled with fruit farming from the same fields,” Sharma added. His success has not only earned him a reputation but also created employment for seven labourers who assist with his farming activities.

‘Hardworking, innovative’

Haryana Director General (horticulture) Ranbir Singh terms Sharma as a hardworking, innovative and progressive farmer. “He earns a good income from a small piece of land with the use of advanced technologies and cropping patterns. I visited his farm many times and had good discussions about technologies and government support.”

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Recognising his achievements, the government has honoured him multiple times, including the Haryana Krishi Rattan Award in 2019, which carried a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh. In 2023, the state horticulture department also acknowledged his work. Rakesh Kumar, Deputy Director of Horticulture at the Centre of Excellence for Vegetables in Gharaunda (Karnal), also praised Sharma’s contribution, noting that other farmers can also achieve high yields by adopting modern techniques such as drip irrigation, mulching, and hybrid seeds.

He added that Panipat’s fertile alluvial sandy loam soils are ideal for watermelon, being light, well‑drained, and nutrient‑rich. “Watermelons thrive in hot summers with plenty of sunshine, and the area provides the required climate conditions. Farmers growing vegetables and fruits can access subsidies between 40–85 per cent for stacking, irrigation, polyhouses, and orchard development,” Kumar said.