Haryana: Farmer dies after authorities try to vacate ‘panchayat land’

One of the two farmers who had taken poison on Saturday died on Sunday in Jind district of Haryana. The farmers had taken poison after the local authorities tried to take control over “panchayat land” situated in Budanpur village of Jind. Following the death of the farmer on Sunday, the farmers of the village launched a dharna with his body at Narwana toll plaza.

The deceased has been identified as Inder Singh (62), while his younger brother Balwan Singh is still under treatment at a nearby hospital. The incident has led to tension in the area, say sources. Heavy police force has been deployed at the spot to maintain law and order, with senior officers monitoring the situation.

The family members of the deceased farmer say they had been cultivating the land (nearly 8 acres) for the past several decades. This year, too, they had planted paddy on the land.

BKU leader Rakesh Bains says the land is related to “Jumla Mushtarka Malkan” which is a variety of common land created after applying a pro-rata cut on the holdings of farmers.

“The farmers took the extreme step when their standing crop was ploughed in front of their eyes with the help of a tractor,” said Bains.

Jind Deputy Commissioner Manoj Kumar said: “It’s panchayat land which was illegally encroached upon by the persons concerned. They were given due notice to vacate the land. Ultimately, the officials, in the presence of duty magistrate and police, had gone to get the land vacated.”

Meanwhile, the agitators have demanded registration of land in favour of the farmer family concerned. They are also demanding Rs 60 lakh compensation to the family of the deceased and action against the Block Development and Panchayat Officer who was instrumental in getting the land vacated.