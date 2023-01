Now, the schools will reopen on January 22. (File)

The Haryana Directorate of School Education extended the winter vacation in government as well as private schools till January 21. Earlier, the vacations were till January 15 and the schools were scheduled to reopen on January 16. Now, the schools will reopen on January 22.

The directorate informed that “in wake of the board examinations for class 10th and 12th commencing from February 27, the classes in schools shall be held as earlier”.