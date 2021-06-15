Haryana extends school summer holidays till June 30

The Haryana government had earlier cancelled board examinations for class 12 shortly after the central government had ordered the cancellation of the CBSE class 12 board exams amid second wave of Covid-19. (Representational/File)

The Haryana government Tuesday extended the summer vacation for all schools in the state till June 30.

“All schools in the state will remain closed till June 30 as summer holidays have been extended. Teachers will continue coming to schools according to their roster system,” Education Minister Kanwar Pal told reporters after a Cabinet meeting.

The state government, through an order last month, had extended the summer vacation till June 15 after taking the coronavirus situation into account. Teachers, however, were allowed to attend school work from June 1.

To a query on the declaration of the class 12 results, the minister said it would be out within a month.

He said the class 12 results will be prepared on the basis of internal assessment and other parameters laid down by the Haryana Board of School Education.

The minister said, “A fixed amount would be provided to the government school students up to class VIII to purchase their textbooks. Since the process of awarding tenders for distribution of textbooks among students was taking a long time, the government has decided to give the money directly to students to buy their textbooks. Senior classes students are also being encouraged to give their old textbooks to students studying in junior classes”.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Anil Vij launched “Swachhta Pakhwada” (Cleanliness drive) in the state run hospitals from June 15 to June 30.

Vij said that as per a survey report released by Government Centre Gurugram, with 49.3 per cent of its population having been vaccinated, ranks first among 24 major urban cities. “In the survey, Indore stood second with 44.9 per cent, Kolkata third with 42.7 percent, and Chennai fourth with 39.2 percent.