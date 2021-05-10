Haryana extends lockdown till May 17; only 11 persons allowed for marriages, funerals

The Delhi- Gurugram Expressway near Kherki Daula toll plaza wears a deserted look owing to the ongoing Covid-induced lockdown in Haryana. (PTI)

Weddings and funerals can only be attended by a maximum 11 persons till May 17 in Haryana as the government extended statewide lockdown with even more stringent curbs. With the daily Covid-19 positivity rate continuing to breach 25 per cent, the state government announced a “Mahamari Alert/ Surakshit Haryana” lockdown from May 10 to May 17 late Sunday evening.

Liquor vends across the state will also continue to remain shut till May 17.

Announcing the extension of the lockdown Sunday evening, health-cum-home minister Anil Vij tweeted, “Mahamari Alert/Surkshit Haryana announced from 10 May to 17 May. Stringent measures will be taken to contain the spread of Corona in Haryana.”

Under the latest measures, marriages will be solemnised at home and not in marriage palaces/hotels etc with a maximum of 11 persons without the traditional baraat. Funerals too will not be attended by more than 11 persons till the period of this lockdown.

Haryana had previously imposed a statewide lockdown from May 3 till May 10. However, despite the curbs, cases continued to spiral. Prior to that, the state government had imposed curbs on the nine worst-hit districts, but had extended these to the entire state after two days.

In the last 24 hours, 55,444 samples were collected of which 13,548 tested positive (26.58%), while the cumulative positivity rate reached 7.86 per cent. A total of 151 patients died, taking the total fatalities due to Covid-19 in Haryana to 5,605.

While Gurgaon reported 2,842 new cases, Faridabad added 1,991, with Sonipat (989), Hisar (1328), Ambala (500),

Karnal (643), Panipat (563), Rohtak (227), Rewari (132), Panchkula (477), Kurukshetra (197), Yamunanagar (318), Sirsa (691), Mahendragarh (592), Bhiwani (783), Jhajjar (321), Palwal (113), Fatehabad (324), Kaithal (68), Jind (265), Nuh (61) and Charkhi Dadri (123) contributing the rest.

Rohtak recorded the highest number of 20 casualties, while Gurgaon reported 10 deaths, Faridabad (8), Sonipat (4), Hisar (17), Ambala (13), Karnal (10), Panipat (12), Panchkula (3), Kurukshetra (4), Sirsa (7), Bhiwani (9), Jhajjar (3), Palwal (8), Fatehabad (6), Kaithal (5), Jind (4) and Charkhi Dadri (8).

Those who died on Sunday included the chairman of Swatantrata Senani Samiti and a sepoy of Azad Hind Fauj, Lalti Ram, 100, Dr MS Narwal, who was associated with the People’s Science Movement, and a DSP of Haryana police, Virender Singh.

The number of active Covid-19 patients reached 1,16,867, Sunday evening. These included 1,495 patients in a critical condition (1223 on oxygen support, 272 on ventilator support).

A total of 12,639 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the recovery rate to 80.11 per cent.

All educational, training, coaching institutions etc shall also remain closed. All cinema halls, malls, shopping complexes, gymnasiums, sport complexes, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places shall also remain closed during the lockdown.

All social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions, gatherings will be prohibited unless permitted specifically by the Deputy Commissioner.

All religious places/places of worship will be closed for public. Religious congregations are also strictly prohibited.

Police, home guards, civil defence, fire and emergency services, disaster management, prisons, electricity, water and sanitation departments shall work without restrictions. All other offices of the state government departments, its autonomous bodies, corporations etc shall follow the directions issued by the office of Chief Secretary. Agencies engaged in procurement of agriculture products, including MSP operations and Mandis operated by the agriculture and farmer welfare department shall work without restrictions.