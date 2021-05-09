Haryana extends lockdown till May 17, only 11 people can attend marriages, funerals

The Delhi- Gurugram Expressway near Kherki Daula toll plaza wears a deserted look owing to the ongoing Covid-induced lockdown in Haryana. (PTI)

The Haryana government on Sunday extended the lockdown till May 17, while bringing in more stringent curbs to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. The state’s current lockdown, which was announced on May 3, was scheduled to end on May 10.

Now, a maximum of 11 people will be allowed to attend weddings or funerals. Announcing the norms, Health Minister Anil Vij tweeted, “Mahamari Alert/ Surakshit Haryana” – a lockdown with further stringent measures — imposed in the State from May 10 till May 17.”

According to government officials, hotels and banquet halls will no longer to permitted host marriages. Those being held in homes or courts can only be attended by a maximum of 11 people.

The extension comes as the positivity rate in the state continues to be above 25%. In the last 24 hours, 55,444 samples were tested of which 13,548 came back positive (26.58%). The state also recorded 151 Covid-related deaths, taking the toll to 5,605.

While Gurgaon reported 2,842 new cases, Faridabad added 1,991 cases, Sonipat 989, Hisar 1,328, Ambala 500, Karnal 643, Panipat 563, Rohtak 227, Rewari 132, Panchkula 477, Kurukshetra 197, Yamunanagar 318, Sirsa 691, Mahendragarh 592, Bhiwani 783, Jhajjar 321, Palwal 113, Fatehabad 324, Kaithal 68, Jind 265, Nuh 61 and Charkhi Dadri 123.

The number of active cases in Haryana currently stands at 1,16,867.

All existing curbs will be in place for the extended lockdown period as well. All educational, training, coaching institutions etc will remain closed. All cinema halls, malls, shopping complexes, gymnasiums, sport complexes, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places will also stay shut.

All social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions and gatherings are prohibited unless permitted specifically by the Deputy Commissioner. All places of worship will also remain closed for public. Hotels, restaurants and eateries will remain open only for home delivery till 10 pm. Road side dhabas and food stalls, including fruit vendors, are allowed to only provide parcels. No person shall be allowed to stand there and eat.