Haryana extends lockdown till July 12, allows CA, CEE exams to be held

On Saturday, Haryana reported 52 new Covid cases, while 13 patients died. The daily Covid-19 positivity rate on Saturday was 0.16 per cent as 33,364 samples were taken. (Express Photo)

THE HARYANA government on Sunday again extended the lockdown till July 12, but also announced more relaxations.

“The Institute of Chartered Accountants is allowed to hold Chartered Accountant Examinations from July 5 till July 20 while following standard operating procedures issued by the government as safety protocols for Covid-19. The Common Entrance Exam (CEE) to be held at Hisar by the Army Recruiting Office, Military Station Hisar shall also be allowed to be held, subject to strict observance of social distancing norms, santisation and Covid-appropriate behavioural norms,” the fresh order issued by Haryana State Disaster Management Authority said.

Till Saturday evening, over 93.5 lakh doses of Covid vaccines had been administered to people (including first and second dose) across Haryana. The cumulative positivity rate in Haryana was 7.60 per cent, while the recovery rate was 98.61 per cent and fatality rate was 1.23 per cent.

What’s open, what’s not

* All shops are allowed to open from 9 am to 8 pm

* Malls are allowed to open from 10 am to 8 pm

* Restaurants and bars (including in hotels and in malls) are allowed to open from 10 am to 10 pm with 50 per cent seating capacity and adopting requisite social distancing norms, regular sanitisation and Covid-appropriate behavioural norms. Home delivery from hotels, restaurants and fast food joints is permitted upto 10 pm

* Religious places are allowed to open with 50 persons at one time

* Corporate offices are permitted to open with full attendance subject to strict observance of norms

* Gatherings in weddings, funerals/cremations are allowed upto 50 persons. However, weddings can take place at places other than home and courts. No movement of ‘baraat’ procession will be allowed

* In open spaces, gatherings will be allowed with ceiling of 50 persons

* Club houses/restaurants/bars of golf courses are allowed to open with 50% seating capacity from 10 am to 10 pm. Members/visitors shall be allowed to play in golf courses by the management in a staggered manner so as to avoid overcrowding

* Gyms are allowed to open from 06 am to 8 pm with 50% capacity

* All production units, establishments, industries are permitted to function

* Sports complexes, stadia are permitted to open for sports activities including for outdoor sports activities except contact sports (spectators will not be allowed)

* Swimming pools and spas shall remain closed

n University campuses are allowed to open for research scholars, practical classes in laboratories and remedial classes/doubt classes