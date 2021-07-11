Haryana extends lockdown for another week; swimming pools, spas open with restricted entries

The Delhi- Gurugram Expressway near Kherki Daula toll plaza wears a deserted look owing to the ongoing Covid-induced lockdown in Haryana. (PTI)

Haryana government on Sunday extended the ongoing lockdown in the state for another week, while providing more relaxations.

As per the orders issued late on Sunday evening, “gatherings in weddings, funerals/cremations are allowed with up to 100 persons”. In open spaces, gatherings of up to 200 persons are allowed.

Spas have also been allowed to remain open from 6am till 8pm, with 50% capacity; while swimming pools are allowed to open for “only such athletes/ swimmers who are competing/ practicing for a competitive event”.

Cinema halls (in malls and standalone) can open with a maximum of 50 per cent seating capacity.

University/colleges were also allowed to open for students for doubt classes, practicals in laboratories, practical examinations, and offline examinations. Hostels (in colleges and universities) can open only for those students who are appearing in examinations. The department of higher education shall release detailed guidelines for the implementation of these orders, separately.

Open training centres in Haryana, especially under the aegis of Haryana Skill Development Mission, will also be allowed to open (by staggering of the trainees for the purpose of maintaining social distancing).

Coaching institutions, libraries, and training institutes (whether government or private) will also be allowed to open; industrial training institutes will be allowed to open for students for doubt classes, practical classes.

Besides this, all shops will be allowed to open from 9am till 8pm; malls will be allowed to open from 10am till 8pm; restaurants and bars (including those in hotels and in malls) can open from 10am till 10pm with 50% seating capacity.

Religious places allowed to open with 50 persons being allowed to enter at a time. Corporate offices can open with full attendance; club houses/ restaurants/ bars of Golf courses allowed to open with 50 per cent seating capacity from 10am till 10pm; gyms allowed to open from 6am till 8am with 50 per cent capacity; all production units, establishments, industries permitted to function; sports complexes, stadia permitted to open for sports activities, including for outdoor sports activities, except contact sports (spectators are yet not allowed).