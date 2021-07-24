Haryana extends lockdown for a week with new relaxations

A young beneficiary gets Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre in Sector 45 of Chandigarh. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

Amid more relaxations, the Haryana government Saturday extended the lockdown for another week but said the night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am will continue on all days. The fresh guidelines shall be applicable till 5 am on August 2.

As per orders, certain relaxations and operation timings have been modified. Restaurants shall be allowed to function at 50% seating capacity in malls from 10 am to 11 pm and those that operate as standalone restaurants can remain open from 8 am to 11 pm. These timings, however, are not applicable for restaurants at hotels. Home delivery from hotels, restaurants and fast food joints have been permitted till 11 pm.

Cinema halls, in malls and standalones, have been allowed to open at 50% seating capacity provided to social distancing and Covid-appropriate norms and guidelines as indicated in the SoPs released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare are adhered to.

Universities and colleges have also been allowed to open for students only for doubt-clearance classes, practical classes in laboratories, practical examinations and offline examinations. Hostels (in colleges and universities) were allowed to open only for those students who are appearing in examinations. The department of higher education shall release guidelines for implementation of these orders, separately.

The order also allows coaching institutions, libraries and training institutes (whether government or private) to open along with industrial training institutes for doubt-clearance and practical classes.

Conduct of entrance and recruitment examinations by different universities/ institutes/government departments and recruitment agencies have been allowed with strict implementation of Covid-19 appropriate norms.

The state government also allowed all shops to open from 9 am to 8 pm, while malls will remain open between 10 am and 8 pm.

Bars (including in hotels and malls) have been allowed to open from 10 am to 11 pm at 50% seating capacity and gyms, with the same seating capacity, will remain open from 6 am to 9 pm.

Club houses/ restaurants/ bars of the golf courses have been allowed to open at 50% seating capacity from 10 am to 11 pm and members/visitors will be allowed to play in a staggered manner to avoid overcrowding.

Gathering of up to 100 persons at weddings, funerals and cremations have been allowed and the order said, weddings can also take place at places other than homes and courts. In open spaces, gatherings of up to 200 persons will be allowed.

Sports complexes, stadia have been permitted to open for sports activities, including for outdoor sporting activities except contact sports (spectators not permitted).

The government also allowed swimming pools to resume services but only for such athletes/swimmers who are competing/practicing for a competitive event.

Spas have been allowed to open from 6 am to 8 pm at 50% capacity and regular sanitisation has been made a must.

Open training centres in Haryana, especially under the aegis of Haryana Skill Development Mission, have also been allowed to function by allowing trainees in a staggered manner.

Religious places will also open but only 50 persons at one time will be allowed inside the premises to maintain social distancing.

Meanwhile, corporate offices were permitted to open with full attendance, subject to adherence to requisite Covid-19 appropriate behavioural norms and regular sanitisation.