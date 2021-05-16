Haryana extends Covid lockdown restrictions till May 24

People buy vegetables at a wholesale vegetable market from permitted shopkeepers to open their establishments on odd-even basis, during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Gurugram, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (PTI Photos)

The Harayana government on Sunday extended the Covid lockdown in the state till 5am on May 24. The state had imposed a shutdown on May 2 for one week to curb the rapid spread of the disease. It was later extended till May 15.

A statement by the state government said that all restrictions on people’s movement, workplaces, marriages, funerals and assembly of people shall continue to remain imposed in wake of the high transmission rate of Covid-19 infection.

The lockdown in the state has had a marginal impact and led to a slowdown in the new cases of infections, while the number of recoveries continue to go up.

In the last 24 hours, the daily Covid-19 positivity rate remained above 15 per cent, settling at 15.39 per cent on Sunday. A total of 60,539 samples were collected for testing, out of which 9115 returned positive. The number of active Covid-19 patients came down to 90066, while the recoveries rose to 14856, taking the recovery rate of the state to 86.07 per cent.

Also, the state bulletin added, that a total of 139 patients succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, with the maximum numebr of fatalities — 16 — being reported from Hisar.

The cumulative Covid-19 positivity rate in Haryana was 8.41 per cent while the fatality rate hovered around the 0.96 per cent mark on Sunday.

Meanwhile, a total of 43,887 doses of Covid-19 vaccines were administered on Sunday, of which 40813 were first doses and 3,074 second doses.

By Sunday evening, there were 1480 patients in critical condition — 1181 patients on oxygen support and 299 patients on ventilator.

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said, “The cases of Covid-19 infections continue to rise and thus, extension of certain restrictions in people’s movement was required. In the coming days, more stringent restrictions may be imposed.”

Anil Vij refuses Bharat Biotech’s offer of compensation

Haryana Health minister Anil Vij was among the first ones who participated in Bharat Biotech’s trial of Covaxin vaccine in Haryana last year. However, after taking the first dose, Vij had tested positive for Covid-19. Since Vij was among the participants on whom the trial was conducted and had developed complications after his first dose, the company had offered to pay him the cost of his treatment.

“I got a call from Bharat Biotech’s nodal officer for Haryana Dr Savita Verma. She told me that the company has decided to pay the cost of the treatment that I underwent for Covid-19 after taking a trial dose of the vaccine. I informed her that I do not need any kind of compensation, because my treatment cost is borne by Haryana government. Rather, the company should investigate how did I get Covid-19 after the vaccine’s first dose, I am always available. It can be a coincidence that I tested positive after taking the first vaccine dose during the trials. But, people should not believe in any rumors and must come forward and take their doses of vaccination for Covid-19,” Vij said while talking to media persons on Sunday.