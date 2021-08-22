Haryana extends Covid curbs till Sept 6; emphasises on ‘no mask, no service’ rule

The Manohar Lal Khattar government, Sunday, extended the Covid-19 restrictions in the state for another fortnight. The ‘Mahamari Alert-Surakshit Haryana’ will now continue to remain imposed till 5 am on September 6.

The new order issued by chief secretary Vijai Vardhan urged the various service providers to follow ‘no mask-no service’ rule.

“People with face cover/mask only will be allowed to board public/private transport and enter any other government and private establishment for availing any services/ goods”, the order stated.

The latest guidelines for the next fortnight include:

Restaurants and bars (including in hotels and in malls) are allowed to open with 50 per cent of the seating capacity and adopting requisite social distancing norms, regular sanitisation and Covid-19 appropriate behavioural norms. Gyms and spas are allowed to open with 50 per cent capacity after adopting Covid-19 appropriate behavioural norms. Club houses/ restaurants/ bars of the golf courses are allowed to open with 50 per cent seating capacity with adherence to Covid-19 appropriate safety norms. Members/visitors will be allowed to play in golf courses by the management in a staggered manner so as to avoid overcrowding. All shops and malls are allowed to open with adherence to Covid-19 appropriate behavioural norms Swimming pools are allowed to open. All swimmers/ practitioners/ eligible visitors and staff preferably be vaccinated with both doses of Covid-19 vaccine. In indoor spaces, gathering of up to 50 per cent of the hall capacity are allowed with a ceiling of maximum 100 persons whereas in open spaces gathering will be allowed up to 200 persons. Conduct of entrance and recruitment examinations by different universities/ institutes/ government departments and recruitment agencies are allowed with strict implementation of Covid-19 appropriate norms. University/colleges are also allowed to open for students for doubt class, practical class in laboratories, practical examinations and offline examinations. Hostels (in colleges and universities) are allowed to open only for those students who are appearing in examinations.

All the other relaxations that are already in place will continue as such till September 6.

“There will be continuous focus on the five-fold strategy for effective management of Covid-19 – Test-Trace-Track-Vaccination and adherence of Covid-19 appropriate behaviour. The Deputy Commissioners of the concerned districts are hereby directed/ authorised to implement the above-mentioned relaxations strictly,” the order further said.

It also permitted Deputy Commissioners to invoke the provisions of Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) for the enforcement of social distancing measures, if needed. Any person violating these measures will be liable to be proceeded against as per provisions of Section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act besides legal action under Section 188 of the IPC, and other legal provisions as applicable, it added.