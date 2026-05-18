Haryana expedites Census 2027 operations, several districts achieve 100% commencement

During the meeting, the chief secretary directed all officers to accord top priority to the census exercise and ensure that the work is carried out with full dedication, accountability and efficiency.

Haryana has recorded significant progress in the ongoing Census 2027 Houselisting and Housing Census (HLO) exercise, with houselisting activities already initiated in the vast majority of areas across the state, according to the state government.

Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi on Sunday held a virtual meeting with Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, Municipal Commissioners, District Education Officers and other senior officials to review the pace of implementation and preparedness for the timely completion of the nationwide exercise.

During the meeting, the chief secretary directed all officers to accord top priority to the census exercise and ensure that the work is carried out with full dedication, accountability and efficiency. “The Census serves as a vital foundation for policy formulation, development planning, resource allocation and implementation of welfare schemes, making its successful execution extremely important for governance and public administration,” a government statement quoted the chief secretary as saying.