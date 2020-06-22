Haryana ex-chief secretary told to pay Rs 6.5 lakh in penal rent, he moves High Court

Dhesi’s counsel in the petition said that the penal rent is 50 times the normal fee. (Representational image) Dhesi’s counsel in the petition said that the penal rent is 50 times the normal fee. (Representational image)

A former Haryana chief secretary has challenged the imposition of more than Rs 6.5 lakh as penal rent on him in connection with his official accommodation in Chandigarh following which the Punjab and Haryana High Court Monday issued a notice to the UT Administration and the UT House Allotment Committee.

Petitioner Depinder Singh Dhesi, who retired as Haryana chief secretary on June 30 last year, has sought quashing of the letters issued to him in March 2011 and October 2019 with regard to the penal rent imposed on him. His counsel, advocate Deepak Balyan, in the petition said that the penal rent is 50 times the normal fee with effect from June 2010 to April 2011 and is in violation of the rules.

Dhesi was allotted a house in Chandigarh’s Sector 7 when he was deputy principal secretary to the Haryana chief minister in 1998. In accordance with rules, he was to vacate the house on transfer to any other post. He was transferred to Delhi in June 2010 as joint secretary to the Government of India and requested for retaining the house till the availability of an accommodation in Delhi. However, the same was declined in March 2011 and penal rent at 50 times of the license fee was imposed on him. He ultimately vacated the house in April 2011.

However, the issue regarding the penal rent has continued. Dhesi has submitted there was no demand for the penal rent between 2011 and 2020. According to the petition, “it is for the first time at the time of the vacation of the house as a Chief Secretary in the year 2019, the heavy amount of Rs 6,59,425 (principal & interest) was imposed in this respect. There was no occasion for the petitioner to justify the illegal demand as there is no notice to the petitioner”.

The amount initially stood at Rs 3,23,348 in 2011 and at Rs 6,59,429 on December 20, 2019. Due to the unpaid amount and non-issuance of no dues certificate by authorities in Chandigarh, Dhesi’s retirement benefits worth Rs 20 lakh are pending.

Dhesi’s argument is that even otherwise he could have retained the house till October 2010 without inviting the penal rent as there is a provision of six months retention period in case of transfer.

