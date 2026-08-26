Haryana EV tax waiver kicks in: Which vehicles will get 100% exemption?

Electric vehicles purchased from other states will not be eligible for the motor vehicle tax exemption under the scheme.

The first electric vehicles under the Haryana government’s new tax exemption policy started getting registered in Gurugram and Badshahpur sub-divisions of Gurugram district on Tuesday. The Haryana government’s new tax exemption policy for electric vehicles came into effect on August 21.

Under the policy, new battery-operated electric vehicles with an ex-showroom price of up to Rs 30 lakh are eligible for 100% exemption from motor vehicle tax. Electric vehicles priced above Rs 30 lakh will receive a 50% exemption.

Haryana is among the highest EV users in India. Around 1.69 lakh electric vehicles, including e-rickshaws, scooters and cars, were registered in Haryana in financial year 2025-26, with the majority being registered in Gurugram, according to research institute Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW). Of the total, 48.4% accounted for e-rickshaws.