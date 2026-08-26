Haryana EV tax waiver kicks in: Which vehicles will get 100% exemption?

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The first electric vehicles under the Haryana government’s new tax exemption policy started getting registered in Gurugram and Badshahpur sub-divisions of Gurugram district on Tuesday. The Haryana government’s new tax exemption policy for electric vehicles came into effect on August 21.
Under the policy, new battery-operated electric vehicles with an ex-showroom price of up to Rs 30 lakh are eligible for 100% exemption from motor vehicle tax. Electric vehicles priced above Rs 30 lakh will receive a 50% exemption.
Haryana is among the highest EV users in India. Around 1.69 lakh electric vehicles, including e-rickshaws, scooters and cars, were registered in Haryana in financial year 2025-26, with the majority being registered in Gurugram, according to research institute Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW). Of the total, 48.4% accounted for e-rickshaws.
According to the Gurugram district administration, the new system provides for direct financial benefits to buyers at the time of vehicle registration.
Good News for EV Buyers in Gurugram!
Free Registration of Electric Vehicles Begins in Gurugram
The new Haryana Government policy providing tax incentives for electric vehicles has come into effect, bringing direct financial benefits to EV buyers across Gurugram.
Under the new… pic.twitter.com/5te6tNb0wQ
— DC Gurugram (@DC_Gurugram) August 25, 2026
In a statement, Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Uttam Singh said the policy was aimed at promoting electric vehicles while providing financial relief to citizens. He said greater adoption of electric vehicles would help reduce pollution and strengthen a clean and green transportation system.
Singh said the expansion of electric vehicles was important for developing an environmentally friendly transportation system, particularly in a rapidly developing district such as Gurugram. He added that the tax exemption would provide financial incentives to citizens purchasing electric vehicles and encourage the adoption of environment-friendly modes of transportation.
Badshahpur SDM Sanjeev Singla said the tax exemption would be available only to buyers whose electric vehicles are purchased and registered in Haryana.
Electric vehicles purchased from other states will not be eligible for the motor vehicle tax exemption under the scheme, he said.
Singla advised vehicle buyers to obtain complete information about the applicable rules and eligibility conditions when purchasing an electric vehicle to ensure they can avail themselves of the benefits of the scheme.
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