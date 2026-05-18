Haryana plans complete waiver on road tax, registration fees to boost EV adoption

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In a major push towards sustainable transportation, the Haryana Government is preparing to offer complete exemption on registration fees and road tax for electric vehicles (EVs). The move, discussed during a six-hour-long high-level Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nayab Saini, aims to encourage the adoption of eco-friendly vehicles and strengthen the state’s green mobility infrastructure.
According to government officials, the Transport Department has prepared a proposal to make registration completely free for electric two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and four-wheelers in Haryana. The move follows similar policies already implemented in neighbouring regions such as Chandigarh, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh.
“The proposal has already received approval from Transport Minister Anil Vij and has been forwarded to the chief minister for final consideration. While several states currently provide direct purchase subsidies for EV buyers, Haryana’s proposal primarily focuses on eliminating registration-related costs,” an official said.
Currently, Haryana offers a 20 per cent concession on EV registration fees.
Officials said the decision is aimed at accelerating the transition to clean, sustainable transportation while reducing pollution in urban areas, especially in the National Capital Region (NCR).
The Haryana Cabinet also discussed stricter vehicle regulations in NCR areas, where only CNG and electric vehicles may be permitted in the future.
However, sources indicate that the state’s upcoming EV policy may also include subsidy provisions to further encourage electric vehicle adoption.
The move comes amid growing pressure on the Haryana Government after many residents reportedly registered their vehicles in Chandigarh to benefit from its free EV registration policy introduced four years ago.
“Chandigarh’s EV policy, which waived registration fees and offered subsidies, led to a noticeable rise in EV registrations from neighbouring regions. In addition to the registration waiver proposal, the Haryana Government is also drafting a new EV policy through the Industry Department. The policy is expected to outline long-term incentives, infrastructure development plans, and measures to support the state’s transition toward greener transportation,” the official added.
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