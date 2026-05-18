Haryana plans complete waiver on road tax, registration fees to boost EV adoption

In a major push towards sustainable transportation, the Haryana Government is preparing to offer complete exemption on registration fees and road tax for electric vehicles (EVs). The move, discussed during a six-hour-long high-level Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nayab Saini, aims to encourage the adoption of eco-friendly vehicles and strengthen the state’s green mobility infrastructure.

According to government officials, the Transport Department has prepared a proposal to make registration completely free for electric two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and four-wheelers in Haryana. The move follows similar policies already implemented in neighbouring regions such as Chandigarh, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh.

“The proposal has already received approval from Transport Minister Anil Vij and has been forwarded to the chief minister for final consideration. While several states currently provide direct purchase subsidies for EV buyers, Haryana’s proposal primarily focuses on eliminating registration-related costs,” an official said.