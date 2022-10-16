scorecardresearch
Haryana emerges as best-governed state among 18 big states

Sikkim has retained its position as the best-governed small state in India. The 7th edition of Public Affairs Index, 2022, prepared by Bengaluru-based not-for-profit think tank Public Affairs Center (PAC), was released on Friday.

Haryana has emerged as the best-governed state, with a score of 0.6948, among 18 big states in the Public Affairs Index, 2022. In the recently released report, Haryana has emerged at the forefront in social justice, economic justice and political justice themes and has topped among states such as Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Punjab and Karnataka among others.

Sikkim has retained its position as the best-governed small state in India. The 7th edition of Public Affairs Index, 2022, prepared by Bengaluru-based not-for-profit think tank Public Affairs Center (PAC), was released on Friday. In this report, economic justice was measured on indicators such as Labour Productivity Assurance of standard of living to wage workers, Public expenditure on development, Coverage of social safety Net, and Employment Opportunities, a Haryana government spokesperson said.

Congratulating the state for its efforts, CM Manohar Lal Khattar said, “Political Justice was measured on indicators such as functional devolution to rural and urban local bodies, commitment to independent financial devolution to local bodies, incidence of crime efficiency of police in mobilising case related evidence, redress for undertrial population. Similarly, Social Justice was measured on indicators such as Learning outcomes for school-goers, Safe drinking water and sanitation coverage, Early Childhood Development outcomes, Ease of logistics and trade, Regularity and reliability of power supply.”

