Haryana saved Rs 6,000 crore in 8 years by reducing line losses, says CM Manohar Khattar

With line-loss, or the loss during power transmission, in Haryana coming down from 29 per cent in 2014 to 14 per cent at present, the state government and the power corporations have managed to save nearly Rs 6000 crore, the state government said.

The state government also announced that all the four power corporations in Haryana are in a position of dividend, as on date.

Attending the 83rd meeting of the Forum of Regulators, organised by the Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said, “All of this has been possible due to the government’s emphasis on curbing electricity theft, reducing line losses and strengthening the metering system in the state.”

Addressing the chairpersons and members of the Electricity Regulatory Commissions from other states, Khattar said, “In the last eight years, Haryana has done remarkable work in the power sector, which has paved the way for Haryana to become one of the leading states in the country in terms of providing electricity.”

Chairman of Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission R K Pachnanda, chairpersons and members of Electricity Regulatory Commissions from other states were present.

Elaborating the state government’s commitment of providing 24-hour electricity in all the villages of the state, Khattar said, “With the objective of providing 24-hour electricity to the villages, the state government initiated the ‘Mhara Gaon-Jagmag Gaon Yojana’ from Kurukshetra in 2016 and today, 5,680 villages in the state (about 80 per cent villages) are getting 24-hour power supply.”

Completely rejecting the concept of “free electricity” as announced by some states, including Punjab, Khattar said, “Free electricity means no electricity.”

“Haryana has rejected this concept as ‘free electricity is no electricity’. This neither benefits the consumers nor the government. People of Haryana have also understood this and are fully supporting the government. State government has taken stringent steps to check non-payment of electricity bills. The government started an initiative and appealed to the citizens across the state to pay the bills, which garnered public cooperation and today Haryana is setting up new dimensions in the power sector. In order to strengthen the power sector, the state government provided relief to the consumers by waiving off the overcharge. Not only this, defaulted consumers were given an option to pay the principal amount of their electricity bills in installments and the interest and surcharge of crores of rupees was also waived off. On the strength of these initiatives taken by the state government, Haryana has become one of the leading states in the Energy Efficiency Rank, in the last two years,” Khattar said.

No hike in power tariffs in last 8 years

Khattar said, “Haryana government has not increased the electricity rates in the last eight years, and has instead brought relief to the people by reducing the power tariffs. The Fuel Surcharge Adjustment (FSA) was 37 paise, which was abolished. Not only this, the electricity rate was Rs 4.5 per unit up to 150 units, which was reduced and the rate was fixed at Rs 2.5 per unit up to 200 units and Rs 2 per unit for monthly electricity consumption up to 50 units.”

He added, “The Haryana government is also thinking that more concessions can be given to the people who consume up to 50 units of electricity, so that the poor families can get relief. For this, the government will discuss the proposal with the Electricity Regulatory Commission.”

Infrastructure upgradation

Khattar also announced that a lot of work has been done on infrastructural development in the state to ensure uninterrupted power supply. “To strengthen the broadcasting network, 57 new sub-stations have been established at a cost of Rs 3,679 crore and the capacity of 522 sub-stations has also been increased from October 2014 till now. As many as 50,000 new transformers were also installed in the state with addition of transmission lines of 1,895 km. Not only this, 2,539 dangerous lines passing over houses, colonies, ponds and schools have been removed to avoid any untoward incident.”

Target to provide 1 lakh solar connections

Talking about the agriculture sector, Khattar said, “Almost free electricity is being given in the agriculture sector in Punjab and Haryana but the Haryana government has also emphasised on promoting the use of solar energy. Under this, 30,000 solar connections have been given and the work of giving 50,000 more solar connections is underway. A target has been set to provide a total of 1 lakh solar connections. The use of solar energy has resulted in the fact that earlier a total of Rs 7,200 crore was given as subsidy on electricity, whereas today Rs 5,500 crore is given as subsidy. Apart from this, to promote the use of solar energy in government buildings, the Rooftop Solar Policy has been implemented.”

Water conservation

“The Haryana government has also laid emphasis on water conservation. To ensure that the future generation does not face water crisis, the government has made ‘Mera Pani-Meri Virasat scheme, so that along with land, water can also be inherited to the future generation,” Khattar said.

He added, “Under this, the farmers are being given an incentive of Rs 7,000 per acre for growing alternative crops instead of paddy. As a result, alternative crops have been cultivated in place of paddy in about 1 lakh acre of land in the state. In this regulatory forum, chairpersons and members of the Electricity Regulatory Commission of all the states will discuss several topics, including better delivery of facilities to the common man. This will ensure more efficiency in the power sector by sharing best practices being adopted by different states with other states,” Khattar said.