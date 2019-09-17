Haryana elections: Kumari Selja, Bhupinder Singh Hooda urge party workers to unite to defeat BJP

After the recent revamp of Haryana Congress with Kumari Selja as its chief, a disunited state unit of Congress is attempting to put up a united face while launching a statewide campaign of meeting party workers and assigning them duties in wake of the forthcoming Vidhan Sabha polls.

Both Selja and CLP leader and former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda are holding joint meetings with the party workers. However, the conspicuous absence of Hooda detractors — Ashok Tanwar and Kiran Choudhry — from such events are indications that things were still not well within the state unit.

Selja and Hooda are currently covering all 10 parliamentary constituencies across Haryana. There is a total of 90 Assembly segments in the state that is due for Vidhan Sabha polls next month. Congress lost all 10 parliamentary seats to BJP in 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

While the top two leaders covered Gurgaon and Faridabad parliamentary constituencies Sunday, they covered Sonepat and Karnal Monday. Karnal is Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s constituency. Selja urged her party workers to ensure that Congress candidates win in all nine Assembly segments of Karnal parliamentary constituency.

“Khattar-led BJP government has deceived people of Haryana. Not only farmers are in deep stress, but also the youth have lost jobs due to ill policies of the incumbent state government. Jobs are being sold by government’s touts,” Selja alleged while addressing a gathering at Karnal’s Jat Bhawan.

Selja further alleged, “Law and order continues to deteriorate. At least 82 persons have been murdered in Chief Minister’s constituency in the last five years. Several housing colonies were declared illegal during BJP government’s tenure depriving people of their basic rights”.

Hooda added, “Five years ago, we handed over a spick and span state to Khattar-led BJP government. But the current condition of our state has become worse. In the interest of people and our state, we should all work unitedly and ensure that BJP is thrown out of Haryana in the forthcoming elections.”

In Sonepat too, both Selja and Hooda lashed out at BJP government and urged people to vote for the Congress. Hooda alleged that the BJP government had not fulfilled even a single of the 154 promises made by BJP government in its 2014 poll manifesto.