Haryana elections: As MCC comes into effect, Panchkula admin ready with arrangements

After the Election Commission of India declared the dates for assembly polls in Haryana on Saturday, the Panchkula district administration said they will keep a check on all the activities in the city as the Model Code of Conduct has come into effect.

Addressing a press conference here, Deputy Commissioner Mukesh Kumar Ahuja and DCP Kamaldep Goyal informed that while the administration will take care of the arrangements regarding polling, budgets and keeping a check on expenditures, the police would be in charge of the security in the district.

As per the schedule released, last date for nomination is October 4. The polling will take place on October 21 and the counting on October 24. As many as 410 polling stations will be set up in the district. The counting will take place at two places, PG Government College Sector 1 and PG Government College Sector 14. Ahuja said that all developmental works in the city will come to a halt till the polling gets over.

All political parties and candidates will be given a register each, to record all expenditures they make on campaigning and the register will be checked thrice during during this one month period. The dates for the checking will be decided by Returning Officers (RO), of the two constituencies — SDM Sushil Kumar for Panchkula and SDM Rakesh Sandhu for Kalka.

DC Ahuja said that they will try to ensure maximum voting. He further said that 60.2 percentage of the population are eligible voters — 1.74 lakh from Kalka and 2.82 lakh voters from Panchkula.

As many as 2,584 PWD voters, their specific issues and their polling stations have been identified from the voting list and a nodal officer would be placed at each to look after their requirements. Wheel chairs and ambulances would be kept readily available.

No rallies will be allowed at schools or religious places. The administration would identify places in Kalka and Panchkula where rallies can take place. No government rest houses will be made available to the ministers and politicians will have to take prior permission to use of the government aided cars. MLA Gian Chand Gupta, who arrived in his official car to attend the ‘BJP Mahila Morcha’ was seen leaving in a private car as the Model Code of Conduct had come into effect by then.

A mobile application— ‘cVigil’— launched by the EC will help the police and administration identify any loose ends, where the people can report any violations of the code of conduct and regarding the expenditure. The application provides a time stamped evidentiary proof, a live photo or video, with auto locator.

A host of teams have been deployed by the DC, including an IT team, a static surveillance team, an accounts team. A grievance cell has also been made, with the toll free number 1950, to address the complaints by the people. The IT team will keep a check on the social media handles of all the candidates.

All political boards and hoardings on government offices shall be taken down with the first 24 hours of the application of the Model Code of Conduct, and posters from public places will be taken off within 48 hours since the code of conduct came into effect. All defacements in the private properties will be brought down within 72 hours of the application of the code.

As many as 10 shadow (with weak/no network connection) areas, in the remote district areas have been identified where the administration will appoint 10 officers who will be given cell-phones and will keep in constant touch with the administration.

A tentative list of critical, vulnerable, sensitive and hyper-sensitive areas has been made which will be finalised on September 24. As many as 36 sensitive locations and 86 sensitive polling booths have been marked in Panchkula, and 19 sensitive locations and 31 sensitive booths have been marked in Kalka.

The DCP further said that the police has already been carrying out raids to curb the flow of illegal alcohol and narcotics and as many as 1134 bottles of liquor have already been captured by the police in the last ten days.

An additional para-military force with more than two platoons (60 people in one platoon) can be expected as the Lok Sabha polls which are a little less sensitive than assembly elections had seen two platoons of para-military force in Panchkula, added Goyal.

As many as 29 interstate points have been identified that share borders with other states where checkposts will be installed by the police. While 17 check posts would have police personnel of other states, including six at Kalka (five by Himachal Pradesh Police and one by Punjab Police) an 11 at Panchkula (Seven by Chandigarh Police and four by Punjab Police). Eight checkposts will be put by Haryana Police and the remaining four, that have been identified as sensitive points, would be shared by Haryana Police and the police of other districts. The checkpoints have already been set and the police has been deployed, the DCP said.

The DCP further said that of the total 2017 licences and 2300 arms registered in the city, 793 have already been deposited by the people and the rest will be taken within the next 15 days.