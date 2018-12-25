Haryana: Eight dead, ten injured in road accident due to fog

Eight persons were killed and ten others injured in an accident on National Highway-71A, which connects Panipat-Rewari, near Jhajjar town of Haryana on Monday morning due to fog. The accident, that saw a jeep colliding with a truck in Haryana’s Jhajjar district, led to a massive pile-up involving several vehicles, police said.

According to police, the eight dead included seven women travelling in a Cruiser jeep. The 16 passengers in the jeep were going from Kildodh village in Jhajjar district to outer Delhi’s Najafgarh for a condolence meet. The injured included eight persons travelling in the jeep, and two others injured in the pile-up later. Jhajjar City police station incharge, Inspector Seema, told The Indian Express, that as many as ten vehicles collided near the main accident site on the National Highway due to fog.

Near Jhajjar town, a truck-trolley hit the jeep from behind first. “After the accident, the Cruiser hit another truck,” said police. Police sources added eight persons died on the spot. Inspector Seema added that the truck-trolley driver ran away from the spot after the accident. She said that Jhajjar SP Pankaj Nain said that the doctors in Jhajjar government hospital declared eight persons brought dead.

Nine persons are still undergoing treatment at Jhajjar hospital, while one of the injured has been referred to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak. Haryana Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Om Prakash Dhankar, who visited Jhajjar hospital as well PGIMS, said that the government would provide financial help of Rs two lakh to the families of each of the deceased. “Financial help ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh has been announced for the injured.” All eight were cremated in their native village after their postmortem.