Haryana education minister to teach once every month at Koti school

HARYANA EDUCATION Minister Ram Bilas Sharma will now be teaching at Government Senior Secondary School at Koti village of Morni hills in Panchkula district, once every month. The school is located around 45 kms from Panchkula.

“My decision will also draw the local administration’s attention towards this school. I have already taught in 1996 and will now do so again after a long hiatus. In fact, students and teachers of other schools nearby will also feel encouraged when I go to this school in Koti to teach,” Sharma told Chandigarh Newsline. “Most probably, I will teach Sanskrit,” Sharma added. Out of a total 250 students, there are around 150 of classes VI to X who have Sanskrit.

After Chandigarh Newsline, in a series of stories, highlighted the plight of at least 100 students of this school who come from nearby villages and have to cross a 20-foot-high water pipeline over the Ghaggar to reach school daily, Sharma visited the school on Friday and spoke with the teachers and students.

For these students, who come to school daily from villages covered under three gram panchayats, Bhoj Koti, Rajji Tikri and Thandog, Sharma has directed officers of the district administration and PWD to construct a proper bridge that would allow students to cross the river safely. PWD officials told Newsline that construction of the bridge shall commence by October 15 and it will be completed before next monsoon.

The school also has a number of students who walk long distances daily from village Johrian to reach Koti. For them, Sharma directed the education department to arrange daily transport service. “During my interaction with the school authorities, I learnt that many students have to walk long distances daily to reach school. Government will soon begin maxi-cab service for these students,” Sharma told Newsline.

“The minister has expressed desire to teach students every month. We will be seeking his availability after October 20,” said P K Jain, principal of the school.

Sharma also announced that the school should be converted into a model school.

“We required two additional acres of land to upgrade the school. Villages who own adjacent land are being contacted for the same. The minister has also announced that a hostel for students and accommodation for teachers shall be constructed here,” Jain told Newsline.

