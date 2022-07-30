scorecardresearch
Saturday, July 30, 2022

Haryana edu minister pays obeisance to Shaheed Udham Singh on his martyrdom day

The Haryana CM had earlier announced that 2000 yards of land will be given to Kamboj Dharamshala in Fatehabad.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
July 30, 2022 10:05:18 pm
Kanwar Pal Gujjar.

Haryana education minister, Kanwar Pal Gujjar, on Saturday paid obeisance to revolutionary Shaheed Udham Singh on his matyrdom day at a state-level programme organised in Ratia, Fatehabad, and urged people to draw inspiration from the life of the freedom fighter.

Gujjar, while speaking at the occasion, said, “Shaheed Udham Singh remained committed to his words and took revenge for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. He did it for the dignity of the country. We should follow the path shown to us by our great leaders, martyrs and revolutionaries. For the unity, integrity and nation building of the country, we should move forward together. The wheels of the chariot of development of the state government is constantly spinning. The present government has accelerated the development four fold as compared to the previous regimes. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, the Haryana government has been working with the spirit of Antyodaya so that the social and economic upliftment of people from all walks of life happen and everyone can join the mainstream of the society and lead a happy life”.

The minister then added that the coming generations should know about the martyrdom and valour of our great martyrs. “Therefore, this time in history books, a place has been given to those who made sacrifices for the country. A sum of Rs 21 lakh has been announced by the Chief Minister for Haryana Kamboj Sabha (Kurukshetra). Soon the Chief Minister himself will come here and fulfill the remaining demands of various organizations and local people,” he said.

The Haryana CM had earlier announced that 2000 yards of land will be given to Kamboj Dharamshala in Fatehabad.

