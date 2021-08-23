Haryana DSP suspended after Dera chief granted unauthorised access of visitors

The Haryana government Monday suspended a Deputy Superintendent of Police after Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh – currently serving sentences in rape and murder cases in Rohtak’s Sunaria jail- was allegedly granted unauthorised access of visitors during his visit to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi for medical examination in July this year.

DSP Shamsher Singh, who oversaw the security of the Dera chief, has been suspended from the service with immediate effect.

In an order, Haryana Additional Chief Secretary Rajeev Arora said: “The Governor of Haryana is pleased to place the services of Sh. Shamsher Singh, HPS, DSP/Meham under suspension with immediate effect. During suspension period he will be entitled to subsistence allowance as admissible under rule-83 of Haryana Civil Services (General) Rules-2016. During suspension his headquarter will be in the office of DGP Haryana, Panchkula and he will not leave the station without the prior permission of the competent authority.”

It was alleged that four persons were given unauthorised access to the Dera chief during his visit to the AIIMS on July 13. The senior police officers had recommended a departmental action against the Singh who faced allegations of “deliberate lapses”.

In November 2020, reports had emerged that the Gurmeet was “secretly” granted parole for a day. The Haryana Jail Minister Ranjit Singh Chautala had then claimed that he was aware of the matter adding “it was not an information which needed to be shared”.

The minister had also justified the move saying the day-long parole on October 24, 2020 was granted as per the law to let the Dera chief visit a Gurgaon hospital where his ailing mother was admitted.

“He (Gurmeet) had gone to meet his hospitalised mother. There is a legal provision for a bail (parole) that if there is any emergency to anybody then the prisoner concerned can be taken (for the purpose). He had gone (to the hospital) in police custody… You have asked about Baba ji. There are many others who go from the jails (on parole). How can we change that law (meant for parole)?” the jail minister had asked while taking media queries in Sirsa.

Apart from a rape case, the Dera chief was also convicted for the murder of Sirsa-based journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati.

A department official had told The Indian Express that the jail superintendent has the right to grant parole to a convict for 21 days in case of any emergency. According to the official, the parole was granted to the Gurmeet after his son Jasmeet moved an application.

Then, Ram Chander’s son Anshul Chhatrapati had stated, “I believe this decision was taken at the top level of the government. For a long time, efforts were being made for Dera chief’s parole but the administration at Rohtak and Sirsa had opposed it on the ground of law and order. The latest decision is objectionable because the reasons on which his parole was denied earlier still exists. It appears the government is preparing ground for his parole in future too.”

Gurmeet had moved Punjab and Haryana High Court in June 2019 seeking interim bail. The application was “dismissed as withdrawn”. Nearly 10 days later, the High Court rejected his foster daughter’s plea for his release on parole for four weeks saying it was likely to create a law-and-order situation in the state.