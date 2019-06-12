Haryana: DSP booked, suspended for ‘confining, assaulting’ youth at her residence

THE HARYANA government has suspended Kurukshetra DSP Tanya Singh after she was booked for the assault and illegal confinement of an employee of the SGPC-run Miri Piri Medical College at Shahabad.

An FIR was registered against DSP Singh on the basis of a police complaint filed by Gurmeet Singh who alleged that he was tortured at her official residence in Kurukshetra on April 10. “She threatened me to confess that I am a terrorist of Babbar Khalsa despite the fact that I never indulged in any criminal activity,” Gurmeet Singh told The Indian Express.

In her suspension orders issued Monday, Haryana Additional Chief Secretary (home) SS Prasad said that during suspension, her headquarters will be in the office of DGP at Panchkula. Tanya Singh was not available for comment but Kuruskhetra SP Astha Modi told The Indian Express that the state Crime Branch has initiated an inquiry into the FIR.

According to Gurmeet Singh, 27, he had first met the DSP in connection with a case of a relative two years ago. “After this, I met her many times considering her my sister. She even sent rakhis for me twice,” he said.

According to the FIR lodged on May 24, the DSP called Gurmeet to her residence in Kurukshetra on April 10 where her husband and three others were also present. Gurmeet alleged that the DSP and others tortured him in a “very inhuman manner without any fault”. “Putting a pistol to my forehead, her husband threatened that he would shoot me terming me a terrorist. She called me a fraud, threatening to implicate me in a cheating or rape case,” said Gurmeet’s police complaint.

Sources in the police department said that the accused DSP, during the probe, had blamed Gurmeet for “impersonation, alleging his involvement in objectionable activities”.

“During the preliminary probe, she could not satisfy the inquiry officer as to why he was called to her residence and assaulted. Even if he is a terrorist, she can’t call him to her residence and assault him,” a senior officer told The Indian Express. Sources said that the DSP was suspended after the police department, prima facie, found the allegations to be true. However, the motive is unclear as of now.

The FIR was lodged under sections 148 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 295-A (outraging religious feelings), 323 (assault), 342 (wrongful confinement), 379 B (snatching) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC. Gurmeet said his grandfather Sardar Kashmir Singh is a four-time sarpanch of Mugalmajra village in the district.