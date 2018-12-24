Haryana drug peddler gets 11 years in jail, third conviction in eight years

A drug peddler has been sentenced to 11 years’ imprisonment by Kaithal District and Sessions Court for keeping 60 gram smack, this being his third conviction in drug-related cases by Haryana and Punjab courts in the past eight years. District and Sessions Judge M M Dhonchak has also imposed a penalty of Rs 1.5 lakh on Didar Singh, a resident of Rattakhera-Lukman village in Kaithal district.

Earlier, a Kaithal court in 2010 had awarded him six months’ in jail, while a Samana (Punjab) court in 2012 had sentenced him to jail for three months.

In the latest case, Singh was arrested in Kaithal district on June 18 after police had received secret information that he was selling smack on a motorcycle. The police filed a chargesheet on October 4 and the court convicted him on December 19.

“Unfortunately, our country is caught in this vicious web of drug abuse… According to a UN report, almost around one million drug addicts are registered in India. In the facts and circumstances of the case especially seeing the fact that convict Didar Singh alias Dara failed to reform himself and has been convicted previously not once but twice under the provisions of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985…, much leniency to him would be misinterpreted…” said the order.