Haryana does not depend on Punjab’s charity, says BJP MLA

Panchkula MLA Gian Chand Gupta, the BJP’s candidate for Panchkula in Assembly elections for the third consecutive time, addressed the media on Wednesday, two days after his candidature was announced.

Gian Chand announced that he would be filing his nomination on Thursday, along with the party’s Kalka candidate, Latika Sharma. He said they would file the nominations in the presence of Minister of State Nityanand Rai, following the inauguration of the party’s election office in Sector 8 and a roadshow to the party’s office in Sector 2.

On Chandigarh Newsline’s queries about the BJP’s State Manifesto in 2014, which mentioned that the district would get a university, Gian Chand said that the Haryana government had initiated court proceedings and agreed to pay an amount of Rs 13 crore per annum to Panjab University if the university affiliated Haryana’s colleges.

On being asked about Punjab Government’s reply, which said that they do not need help from Haryana government, Gian Chand said, “Haryana does not depend on Punjab’s charity.” He also added that Haryana government had asked for their share in the university, as was their right according to the Section 72 sub-sections (3) (4) of the Panjab Reorganisation Act, which mentions that PU, Chandigarh, was a joint property of both Haryana and Punjab. However, he did not say anything on the need for constructing a university in Panchkula.

Both the candidates recorded victory in the 2014 Assembly elections, Gian Chand Gupta from Panchkula and Latika Sharma from Kalka. Gian Chand had also contested from the seat in 2009 Assembly elections, however, had recorded a sore defeat.